Trump cashes in on McDonald’s stunt with new ‘MAGADonald’s’ merch

Donald Trump has sought to cash in on his McDonald’s stunt by releasing a new, limited edition line of “MAGADonald’s” merchandise.

The former president attempted to troll Kamala Harris by manning a fryer at a drive-thru in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on Sunday as he continues to claim the vice president is lying about working at the fast food chain as a summer job in the early 1980s.

And now, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have rolled out a new, limited edition piece of apparel to commemorate the day: a MAGADonald’s T-shirt.

“True Trump patriots” can purchase the white top brandished with Trump donning an apron and waving from the McDonald’s drive-thru window, featuring the “MAGADonald’s” slogan in the fast food giant’s red and gold brand colors.

The eagle-eyed shoppers can also spot Trump’s quiff sitting atop the slogan’s “D.”

“I HAVE A McGIFT FOR YOU!,” read a fundraising email, with the same slogan splashed across the top of the fundraising website. The so-called gift, however, is not free, with the website suggesting a donation of $100 in exchange for the T-shirt.

“I am the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald’s,” it continues. “But thanks to Kamala, prices for a meal are through the roof!”

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee were quick to try and earn a buck from the former president’s McDonald’s visit ( Trump campaign/Republican National Committee )

The merch adds to the Republican presidential candidate’s online store offering already consisting of $55 Make America Great Again baseball caps and a $499 pair of golden “fight, fight, fight” sneakers.

McDonald’s has attempted to distance itself from the Trump campaign and said in a statement that it does not endorse candidates for elected office following his visit.

The former president, without evidence, has repeatedly claimed that Harris has never worked at the fast food restaurant.

On October 10, Trump told rallygoers in Reno, Nevada, that he would make a pit stop at the Golden Arches.

Trump uses fryer next to an employee during his visit to McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose on Sunday ( AP )

Instead of ordering his one-time 2,400kcal order of choice – two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate milkshake – the former president declared he was “going to a McDonald’s to work”.

The McDonald’s loyalist, whose campaign allegedly spent $31,000 at the fast food chain in the last 18 months, also claimed his minutes-long stint would mean he’d “have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s” than Harris.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump spent just minutes donning an apron and serving up fries during a roughly hour-long photoshoot.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump told reporters, throwing a jab at Harris.

Trump also declared that he would cover the cost of all food served to supporters: “Trump is paying for it… This is all on Trump, am I allowed to do that?”

The former president added that he enjoyed his mini-shift and would consider coming back and doing it again.