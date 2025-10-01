Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump posts another vulgar and racist AI video mocking Jeffries hours ahead of government shutdown

‘Bigotry will get you nowhere,’ Jeffries said in the clip before a sombrero and handlebar mustache were edited onto the Democrat leader

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 01 October 2025 04:14 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Trump posts deepfake video mocking Hakeem Jeffries hours ahead of government shutdown

President Donald Trump has posted another vulgar and racist AI-modified video mocking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, hours ahead of a government shutdown.

Federal agencies are expected to start shutting down after midnight following a failed Senate vote late Tuesday to pass a stopgap spending bill pushed by Republicans.

Most Democrats have refused to support such a bill without the GOP meeting their demands of reversing cuts to Medicaid, set out earlier this year in Trump’s “Big, Beautiful, Bill,” and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Republicans have claimed that Democrats are trying to fund healthcare for undocumented immigrants, despite the group not being eligible for the federal healthcare programs.

President Donald Trump has posted another vulgar and racist AI-modified video mocking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, hours ahead of a government shutdown
President Donald Trump has posted another vulgar and racist AI-modified video mocking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, hours ahead of a government shutdown (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
‘Bigotry will get you nowhere,’ Jeffries said in the clip before a sombrero and handlebar mustache were edited onto the Democrat leader
‘Bigotry will get you nowhere,’ Jeffries said in the clip before a sombrero and handlebar mustache were edited onto the Democrat leader (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

On Monday, Trump posted a deepfake clip of Jeffries wearing a sombrero and handlebar mustache as he stood alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Mariachi music played in the background as a deepfake Schumer said, “nobody likes Democrats anymore” because of “all of our woke trans bulls***,” before falsely claiming his party supports giving undocumented immigrants free healthcare because the party needs “new voters.”

Trump had previously posted a deepfake clip of Jeffries wearing a sombrero and handlebar mustache as he stood alongside a deepfake Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who said, ‘nobody likes Democrats anymore’
Trump had previously posted a deepfake clip of Jeffries wearing a sombrero and handlebar mustache as he stood alongside a deepfake Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who said, ‘nobody likes Democrats anymore’ (Donald Trump / Truth Social)

Jeffries condemned the video, telling MSNBC the clip was a “malignant distraction from people who are determined to continue to rip healthcare away.”

Trump then fanned the flames with another AI-modified video of Jeffries on Truth Social Tuesday night. It starts with a real interview clip, in which Jeffries calls the first deepfake “disgusting.”

“Bigotry will get you nowhere,” Jeffries told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, before a sombrero and handlebar mustache were again edited onto the Democrat leader. An AI-generated mariachi band, whose members all had Trump’s face and signature blue suit and red tie, was added into the background.

An AI-generated mariachi band, whose members all had Trump’s face and signature blue suit and red tie, was added into the background of the second AI clip
An AI-generated mariachi band, whose members all had Trump’s face and signature blue suit and red tie, was added into the background of the second AI clip (Donald Trump/Truth Social/@TheRicanMemes)

CNN’s Abby Phillip mentioned the new clip in an interview with Jeffries Tuesday night and asked if he believes Trump is someone who cares to negotiate a spending plan “in good faith.”

“He’s an unserious individual. The Republicans are unserious at this point. They have no interest in having a good-faith conversation. And all of the erratic, unhinged behavior that we’ve seen…should suggest to the American people who is actually trying to drive us toward a government shutdown,” Jeffries said.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in