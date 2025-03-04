Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine after White House row with Zelensky

Move comes after White House meeting turned into shouting match

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Tuesday 04 March 2025 00:24 GMT
Trump accuses 'disrespectful' Zelensky of gambling with WW3

The Trump administration has reportedly paused all military aid to Ukraine.

The decision, reported by Bloomberg News, comes after a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday descended into chaos, the latest in a larger fraying of the U.S.-Ukraine alliance.

The president is reportedly reviewing whether Zelensky is willing to engage in good-faith efforts at making peace with Russia, a Defense Department official told the outlet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

