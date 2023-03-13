Video shows Trump signing girl’s hand at Mar-a-Lago

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A video of Donald Trump signing a young girl’s hand attracted some off-colour comments on Twitter overnight Monday.

Posted Sunday evening by the account Patriot Takes, part of a Democratic-leaning political group, the video shows Mr Trump signing the youngster’s hand with one of his signature black markers.

The girl’s mom then jokes that her daughter can never wash the hand again, to which the former president responds: “You have no idea.”

Mr Trump is still regularly seen meeting with and greeting supporters at Mar-a-Lago even as he has taken a pause from his usual campaign-style rallies since his faction’s disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm cycle.

The video has racked up more than 130,000 views since it was posted.

The twice-impeached ex-president is one of a handful of announced candidates for the 2024 GOP nomination, having launched his campaign in November.

Some analysts have speculated that Mr Trump is unable to draw the same crowds that he could attract in 2016, 2020 or even early 2022, and thus remains hesitant to host his rallies so far away from the 2024 election. His first since the 2022 midterm elections will be Monday night in Iowa.

He remains under multiple criminal investigations and is thought to be imminently facing charges in the matter of his former “fixer” making a hush payment to an adult film star to prevent her from going public with claims of an affair with him.