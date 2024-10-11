Trump guesses Obama will vote for him because he doesn’t like ‘low IQ’ Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump has made a bold prediction that he will secure the vote of one highly unlikely supporter come November– Barack Obama.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, the former president reasoned that his predecessor would not vote for his rival Kamala Harris because of her “extremely low IQ.”

It comes after Obama delivered a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday in which he urged young Black men to turn out on voting day and not make “excuses” about not backing Harris.

“Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black Men,” Trump wrote. “I think Obama will be voting for me because he doesn’t like the fact that Kamala is an extremely Low IQ Person!”

Far from questioning her intelligence, Obama has described the vice president as extremely capable on multiple occasions. Obama previously appeared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August, where he also urged people to vote for Harris.

As far as voting for Trump, he was even clearer. “What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you, Pennsylvania. I don’t understand that,” he said.

“We don’t need four more years of arrogance and bumbling and bluster and division. America is ready to turn the page,” Obama said. We are ready for a better story, one that helped us work together instead of turning against each other. Pennsylvania, we’re ready for President Kamala Harris.”

Trump guesses that Barack Obama will vote for him the 2024 US election ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

Elsewhere during his speech on Thursday he made reference to reports claiming that Harris is struggling to mobilize Black voters – saying this seemed to be “more pronounced with the brothers” – and declared that the demographic isn’t okay with the idea of a female president.

A recent NAACP poll found one in four young Black men backed Trump heading into the election. Typically, Democrats have carried a vast majority of Black votes - 92 percent went to Biden - but the newest poll shows Trump making inroads with young Black voters.

“My understanding, based on reports I’m getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said.

Obama delivered a rousing speech in Pennsylvania on Thursday in which he urged young Black men to vote for Harris ( AP )

“And you’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that.”

However, Obama’s stern remarks did prompt some criticism with other Democrats, including former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner, who accused the former president of “lecturing” Black men.

“Why are Black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group [is]?” the Democrat told host Abby Phillip on CNN’s NewsNight. “Now, a lot of love for former President Obama, but for him to single out Black men is wrong.”