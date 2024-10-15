Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



As Donald Trump has erased some of the gains rival Kamala Harris made in the weeks after the debate, betting sites are now giving the Republican nominee the best chance to win in November .

It’s the first time Trump has been on top of the betting market since the September 10 debate, where Trump was widely panned for his performance. That left many wondering if he could recover, and Harris and her campaign seized on the moment to build momentum and take a lead in several polls.

However, the vice president’s polling has gone stagnant and Trump has seen an uptick. That is especially true in battleground states where Harris and Trump remain in a virtual neck-and-neck just weeks before election day.

Now, Trump has taken the lead in betting sites. He currently has a -145 line on BetOnline , compared to Harris’s +125. A negative line means that bookmakers believe the odds favor that person to win.

Most betting on the election is done from overseas markets.

Donald Trump has regained the lead over Kamala Harris in the betting markets less than a month before election day. He is seen here at a rally in California over the weekend ( Getty Images )

“Under the Trump Administration, we will put American CITIZENS first, American CHILDREN first, American PATIENTS first, American TAXPAYERS first, American WORKERS first, and American COMMUNITIES first. We will put Communists, Marxists, and Fascists last!” Trump wrote on his social media site over the weekend .

“We will defend our territory. We will defend our families. We will defend our communities. We will defend our Civilization. We will not be conquered. We will not be occupied. We will not be invaded. We will reclaim our sovereignty. We will reclaim our nation—and I will give you back your freedom and your life.”

Harris has turned to celebrities and former presidents on the campaign trail to help her regain momentum. She is pictured here at a weekend rally in North Carolina ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Harris’s campaign, meanwhile, has turned to heavy hitters in celebrities and former presidents to try and regain the momentum.

"In every campaign I’ve ever been a part of, you have a lot of folks that can come in at the end to add late help and expertise to states," Dan Kanninen, the Harris campaign’s battleground director, told NBC . "Sometimes you get folks who are former ambassadors collating packets for [get-out-the-vote efforts]. Sometimes you get folks who are serious operatives who can lend a few weeks at the end to sharpen your operations and everything in between."

Harris has seen her bookmaking position vanish since the start of the month. A week ago, she had a 50.1 percent chance of winning the election on the Election Betting Odds tracker . That figure is now down to 45.5 percent, while Trump now holds a 53.9 percent chance to win on November 5.

In the last week alone, Trump opened the eight-point lead over Harris as the two head in opposite directions from last week’s tie.