CNN aired a powerful montage of Donald Trump calling Kamala Harris a “fascist” multiple times after his running mate JD Vance blasted Democrats for using the same word to refer to the former president.

The montage began with a snippet from Vance’s Monday speech in Georgia. The Ohio Senator-turned-GOP vice presidential nominee called for Democrats to reduce the “ridiculous and inflammatory political rhetoric” days after an assassination attempt against Trump — the second in a matter of months.

“Look, we can disagree with one another. We can debate one another. But we cannot tell the American people that one candidate is a ‘fascist’ and if he’s elected, it’s going to be the end of American democracy,” Vance said.

Since there have been no attempts against Harris’s life and two against Trump’s, the veep pick claimed: “That’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out. Somebody’s going to get hurt by it.”

Then, CNN showed a series of clips of Trump using the exact same term to describe Harris.

Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. CNN recently played a video of Donald Trump calling Kamala Harris a fascist after Vance said nobody should use the word. ( AP )

“This is Communist, this is Marxist, this is fascist,” the former president said at an August 27 rally in Pennsylvania.

Then, another clip captured Trump attacking Harris at a Friday news conference near his golf resort in Los Angeles: “This is a radical-left, Marxist, communist, fascist.”

“She’s a Marxist. She’s a fascist…“Comrade Kamala Harris,” he similarly told a crowd in Michigan on August 29. Speaking about Democrats, he continued: “They’re scum. And they want to take down our country. They are absolute garbage.”

The Independent has reached out to a Vance spokesperson for comment.

Vice President Kamala Harris Vice is interviewed by National Association of Black Journalists on Thursday. Trump has repeatedly called her a ‘Communist’ and a ‘fascist’ in recent months ( AP )

At the same Vance event in Georgia on Monday, the Ohio Senator also commented on the controversy swirling around Springfield, Ohio, unironically calling to “love our neighbors” just one week after Vance himself spread baseless claims on X that Haitian migrants were eating their pets. The Ohio city has since endured a barrage of threats following the groundless accusations.

“At this moment in time, in 2024 with all the violence and all the negative political rhetoric, we need to remember above and beyond that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated, and that we must love our God and let it motivate us in how we enact public policy,“ Vance told the crowd.

Trump also embraced the false claims on the debate stage last week: “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”