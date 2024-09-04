✕ Close New anti-Trump advert targets former president’s mental health

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three swing states hang in the balance as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s presidential campaigns battle it out with less than nine weeks to go until election day.

A new CNN poll found that the Democratic presidential nominee currently leads her Republican rival in four battlegrounds states, taking Wisconsin (50 per cent to 44 per cent) and Michigan (48 per cent to 43 per cent).

However, in Georgia and Nevada, the vice president is said to lead by just one point – 48 per cent to 47 per cent in each. The pair are tied at 47 per cent in Pennsylvania, while Trump leads in Arizona 49 per cent to 44 per cent, as per the survey.

Trump has again been denied a bid to move his criminal his hush money case from state to federal court, after District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump’s latest long-shot request on Tuesday. The former president hoped to overturn the guilty verdict and postpone his sentencing in New York on September 18.

Harris is back on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Wednesday and is expected to propose an expansion of tax incentives for small businesses from $5,000 to $50,000.