Trump vs Harris live: Harris leads Trump in latest polls but are neck and neck in three crucial swing states
Kamala Harris is expected to unveil a new fiscal policy while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, while Trump is due to attend a Pennsylvania town hall chaired by Fox News host Sean Hannity
Three swing states hang in the balance as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s presidential campaigns battle it out with less than nine weeks to go until election day.
A new CNN poll found that the Democratic presidential nominee currently leads her Republican rival in four battlegrounds states, taking Wisconsin (50 per cent to 44 per cent) and Michigan (48 per cent to 43 per cent).
However, in Georgia and Nevada, the vice president is said to lead by just one point – 48 per cent to 47 per cent in each. The pair are tied at 47 per cent in Pennsylvania, while Trump leads in Arizona 49 per cent to 44 per cent, as per the survey.
Trump has again been denied a bid to move his criminal his hush money case from state to federal court, after District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump’s latest long-shot request on Tuesday. The former president hoped to overturn the guilty verdict and postpone his sentencing in New York on September 18.
Harris is back on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Wednesday and is expected to propose an expansion of tax incentives for small businesses from $5,000 to $50,000.
Trump lawyers file appeal after judge refused to move hush money case to federal court
Donald Trump’s lawyers have filed an appeal after being denied a bid to move the former president’s New York criminal case from state to federal court.
Trump’s legal team, led by attorney Todd Blanche, appealed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a notice filed Tuesday night.
It comes after District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump’s latest long-shot request earlier in the day to move his hush money case to the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.
Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in May.
The Republican presidential nominee hoped to overturn the guilty verdict and postpone his sentencing, which will take place in New York on September 18.
Scarborough: Trump ‘flip flops’ over pro-life stance after striking ‘cynical deal’ with Christians
MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough accused Donald Trump of “flip-flopping” over his abortion stance, after claiming former president “shifted to be pro-life” to gain the Christian vote.
After previously boasting of his role in Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, last week Trump told NBC News that he thinks Florida’s current law, which bans abortions after six weeks, is too short.
His statement angered one of his most loyal support bases: the evangelicals.
“You have Donald Trump flip-flopping, now saying he’s going to be a champion of women’s reproductive rights,” Scarborough said on Wednesday morning. You have him saying that he will vote against the six-week bill in Florida, the six-week ban in Florida. He, of course, keeps shifting, he keeps going back and forth.”
He added that the former president was a “pro-choice candidate, who transparently shifted to be pro-life” in order to attain the vote from devout Christians, which he branded as a “cynical brain”.
Kari Lake gets much-need cash injection from PAC
Kari Lake is receiving a huge financial boost as she views to defeat Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego in the Arizona Senate primaries in November.
Win It Back PAC will inject $12 million into buying adverts on Wednesday for a suite of TV commercials in English and Spanish in Phoenix and Tucson regions.
Lake’s total TV ad spend of $24.5 million is dwarfed by Gallego and his allies who are set to spend nearly $83 million on the airwaves.
The Hill’s analysis of 50 polls places the Democrat more than seven points ahead of his Republican rival; 49.3 per cent to 41.9 per cent.
Trump lashes out in wake of failing to move hush money case: 'Remove the gag order'
Poll: Trump, Harris in stalemate across three swing states
Three swing states are still up for grabs as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continue to battle to find favor with the electorate.
A new CNN poll of six of the seven swing states concluded that the Democratic presidential nominee is currently leading her Republican rival in four of the battlegrounds.
The survey said that Harris has a clear lead in Wisconsin (50 per cent to 44 percent) and Michigan (48 per cent to 43 per cent).
However, in Georgia and Nevada, the vice president is said to lead by just one point - 48 per cent to 47 per cent in each.
The pair are tied at 47 per cent all in Pennsylvania, while Trump leads in Arizona 49 per cent to Harris’s 44 per cent, as per CNN’s poll.
‘RFK Jr must remain in Michigan ballot,’ judge says
Robert F Kennedy Jr must stay on Michigan’s ballot, a state judge ruled on Tuesday.
RFK Jr revealed last month that he would be culling his independent campaign, instead endorsing Donald Trump’s election bid.
He announced that he was trying to take his name off the ticket across swing states over fears he could draw votes away from the former president.
After previously being rejected in his effort to withdraw his name from the battleground state of Michigan, RFK Jr filed a lawsuit against Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Friday.
Now, he has again been denied permission to remove his name from the state’s ballot.
Poll: Trump trails behind Harris among Gen Z voters
Half of Gen Z voters say they’ll vote for Kamala Harris, according to a new poll of under 30-year-olds.
A new survey commissioned by NBC News and SurveyMonkey surveyed people born between 1997 and 2012 (12 to 27-year-olds) on which way they’ll likely vote ahead of Americans flooding to the ballots come November 5.
It found that 50 per cent of responders would vote for Democrat, while just 33 per cent would vote for the Republicans - as Harris clinches a 17 point lead with the younger demographic.
Ten per cent say that would note vote, whole six per cent have said that they’d choose someone other than the two main presidential candidates.
Jan 6 fundraiser at Trump NJ golf club ‘postponed’ – indefinitely
The ‘J6 Awards Gala’ which was scheduled to take place at Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Thursday has been postponed – indefinitely.
The fundraising event for defendants of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was due to be hosted by Stand in the Gap, a not-for-profit offering support to those entangled in the uprising.
“The funds raised will provide much-needed assistance to the January 6th defendants who continue to face significant challenges,” the group’s website reads.
The event was initially delayed in August, after event organizer LJ Fino told Fox Business that there were “scheduling conflicts of invited guest speakers”.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was lined up on the speaking roster. Trump was invited; he is yet to formally accept.
New ad from George Conway’s ‘Psycho PAC’ looks to trigger Trump
The political action committee founded by conservative lawyer George Conway is directly targeting Donald Trump with a new advertisement that will air in locations where the ex-president has homes in hopes that seeing the commercial will set off an emotional reaction.
Conway’s “Psycho PAC” is making a six-figure purchase of airtime in Palm Beach, Florida and Bedminister, New Jersey media markets — locations where Trump spends most of his time — as well as markets in South Carolina, Florida and Texas, where Trump allies Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz are based.
Andrew Feinberg writes.
George Conway’s ‘Psycho PAC’ looks to trigger Trump by airing new ad near his homes
New ad features Trumpworld figures leveling vicious criticism at the ex-president
Trump relatives hacked with crooks pushing crypto scam
Donald Trumps daughter-in-law, Lara, and daughter, Tiffany, had their X accounts breached by hackers who pushed a crypto currency scam.
Both posts on Tuesday referenced World Liberty Financial, a real Trump family cryptocurrency project that hasn’t formally launched. Self-styled “crypto president” Trump announced its prospective launch in a video last week.
“ALERT: Lara’s and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts have been hacked. Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles,” the official World Liberty Financial account @worldlibertyfi broadcast on X.
Trump’s son Eric was quick to declare the posts touting the fake family crypto venture as a “scam” on his own X.
The posts were subsequently deleted and accounts locked down “within minutes,” Eric added.
