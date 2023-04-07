Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump reportedly provided information about his height and weight while stating his profession as "business person" during his arraignment at a Manhattan courthouse earlier this week.

Providing personal information including height, weight and occupation to the police is a routine process for those booked on criminal charges, with this information then recorded in an online booking system.

The 45th president was formally charged with 34 felonies relating to falsifying business records around hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges during an appearance in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

He surrendered to the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg upon arrival at the court at 1.24pm. Mr Trump was arrested and fingerprinted in a room on the 7th floor of the courthouse building

The 76-year-old told officers that he stands 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, Mediaite reported citing sources.

The former president reportedly stated his height to be one inch shorter than what his doctors previously recorded in 2020 during his time in the White House.

Sean P Conley, who was the president's physician, listed Mr Trump as being 6 feet and 3 inches in height and weighing 244 pounds.

“Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data indicates that the President remains healthy,” Dr Conley had said.

With a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30.8, Mr Trump falls in the clinically obese category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.

Mr Trump also identified his profession as a "business person", instead of being a politician, the 45th president or a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump lashed out at the Joe Biden administration's review of Afghanistan, which blamed the Republican leader for the chaos that unfolded as the US left the country in August 2021.

The classified review was sent to Congress, where the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is investigating what it says is president Biden's failures during withdrawal.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday conceded mistakes had been made in the exit, which gave space to the Taliban militants seize control of Kabul within weeks.

"Ending a war, any war, is not an easy endeavor, certainly not after 20 years," Mr Kirby told reporters. "It doesn't mean it wasn't worth doing -- ending that war in Afghanistan."

Mr Trump responded to the report by saying: "These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan."