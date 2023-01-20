Jump to content

Judge fines Trump almost $1m for abusing court system ‘to advance a political narrative’

‘Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 20 January 2023 03:29
Comments

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his legal team nearly $1m for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.

Mr Trump, in the suit filed against the former Democratic presidential candidate Ms Clinton and others, alleged that they tried to rig the 2016 election.

“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge John Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order.

"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start,” Middlebrooks wrote.

“No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim.”

The judge ruled that Mr Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba would be jointly liable for $937,989 in sanctions.

The judge continued: "I find that the pleadings here were abusive litigation tactics.

"The Complaint and Amended Complaint were drafted to advance a political narrative; not to address legal harm caused by any Defendant.”

