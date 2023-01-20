Trump news – live: Judge fines Trump $1m for ‘frivolous’ Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida has sanctioned Donald Trump and his lawyer nearly $1m for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims that she and others rigged the 2016 presidential election.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge John Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
Judge Middlebrooks said the sanctions were warranted because the former president had exhibited a “pattern” of misusing the courts for his political agenda. “Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim,” he wrote.
The judge ruled that Mr Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba would be jointly liable for $937,989 in sanctions.
Meanwhile, the former president angrily reacted to the failure of the Supreme Court to identify the source of the Roe v Wade decision leak that sparked outrage last year.
He shockingly called for the jailing of the Politico reporter, publisher, and editor who broke the story in an effort to force them to identify the source of the leak.
Former president Donald Trump has reacted angrily to the failure of the Supreme Court to identify the source of the leak of the Roe v Wade decision that sparked outrage last year.
He shockingly called for the jailing of the reporter, publisher and editor who broke the story in an effort to force them to identify the source.
Mr Trump posted on Truth Social:
The Supreme Court has just announced it is not able to find out, even with the help of our “crack” FBI, who the leaker was on the R v Wade scandal. They’ll never find out, & it’s important that they do. So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list. Stop playing games, this leaking cannot be allowed to happen. It won’t take long before the name of this slime is revealed!
He added in a separate post:
Arrest the reporter, publisher, editor - you’ll get your answer fast. Stop playing games and wasting time!
Capitol rioter who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk voices regrets in court
The man who propped his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk as a mob stormed the halls of Congress has testified in his own defence after facing eight counts, including felony charges, tied to his widely photographed role in the Capitol riots.
Richard “Bigo” Barnett – whose defence attorneys compared him to “everyone’s crazy redneck uncle from out of town” – admitted to the jury on 19 January that he “probably shouldn’t have put my feet on the desk”.
Alex Woodward is following the trial.
Richard Barnett at one point wanted to copywright ‘Bigo was here’ after joining the mob on January 6
Trump and his lawyer fined nearly $1m for Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his legal team nearly $1m for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.
Mr Trump, in the suit filed against the former Democratic presidential candidate Ms Clinton and others, alleged that they tried to rig the 2016 election by falsely accusing his campaign of links to Russia.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge John Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
‘Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start’
9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new homeland security role
A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.
Andrew Buncombe spoke with a woman who escaped from the 80th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Exclusive: Woman who escaped from 80th floor of North Tower of World Trade Centre says congresswoman ‘knows nothing about’ Al-Qaeda attacks
Pompeo accuses Haley of scheming with Jared and Ivanka to grab Trump VP role
Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is taking swings at numerous former Trump administration officials as the 2024 GOP primary nears and the Republican Party prepares for an all-out battle over who will have the honour of running against Joe Biden.
His new book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, contains several passages in which Mr Pompeo disparages his former colleagues including Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations. Excerpts of the book were obtained by The Guardian ahead of its publication next week.
John Bowden reviewed what he wrote.
Former Trump administration figures turn on each other as 2024 looms
US hits debt ceiling – here’s what that means
The United States hit its debt limit on Thursday, which triggered the US Treasury Department to take “extraordinary measures” to ensure that the country could fulfill its debt obligations.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday warning that her department would begin taking “extraordinary measures”. She told Mr McCarthy that the US will be “unable” to fully invest the portion of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that is not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.
She also told him that she would begin a “debt suspension period” starting on Sunday and continuing into 5 June 2023.
Eric Garcia has the details.
The debt limit sets up a fight between the White House and House Republicans
Report: Special counsel pressing Trump officials on Russia probe documents
Investigators working for Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith have reportedly questioned multiple ex-Trump administration officials about the fate of a large tranche of classified documents pertaining to the FBI probe into Russia’s campaign of interference in the 2016 election.
A report by Murray Waas, a freelance investigative reporter and former National Journal staff writer, wrote on Wednesday that “at least three” figures in Mr Trump’s inner circle have been pressed by prosecutors on whether Mr Trump took “thousands of pages” of documents from the White House — including many bearing classification markings — with an eye towards making them public in attempt to discredit the Justice Department’s probe into alleged ties between his 2016 campaign and the Russian Federation.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
’At least three’ figures in Mr Trump’s inner circle have been pressed by prosecutors on whether Mr Trump took ‘thousands of pages’ of documents from the White House
Active duty US Marines charged over Jan 6 riot
Three US Marines have been charged with participating in the January 6 riots after one of them posted photos from inside the US Capitol to their Instagram account.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
One expressed sympathy for the far right Boogaloo Bois militia, according to the DOJ
Trump demands arrest of ‘slime’ Supreme Court leak reporter
Former president Donald Trump reacted to the Supreme Court’s announcement that a monthlong investigation failed to uncover who leaked a draft of last year’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade to Politico by suggesting that the journalists who published the draft — and their bosses — be jailed until they turn over a name.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story.
Mr Trump has often called for journalists to be punished for reporting information unflattering to him and his allies
If Mar-a-Lago is so secure, how did Nick Fuentes get in?
Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post notes that for all the assertions by former president Donald Trump about how secure and fortified his home at the Mar-a-Lago Club is, just last month his own advisers said — in his defence — that Mr Trump has dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes because he did not know who he was and no-one had checked his ID at the gate.
