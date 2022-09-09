Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida federal judge has tossed out the voluminous and wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against his 2016 election rival and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.

US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks on Thursday dismissed the former president’s case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, against most of the myriad defendants named in the lawsuit.

Mr Trump had sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and numerous ex-FBI, Justice Department, and Democratic Party figures under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in March 2022, seeking millions of dollars in damages for having “maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty”.

But in an 86-page opinion and order handed down late Thursday, Judge Middlebrooks said Mr Trump’s characterisations of the events referred to in his lawsuit “are implausible because they lack any specific allegations which might provide factual support for the conclusions reached”.

“What the Amended Complaint lacks in substance and legal support it seeks to substitute with length, hyperbole, and the settling of scores and grievances,” he wrote, adding that it did not appear that many of the references to other material sprinkled throughout the ex-president’s court papers had been “presented in good faith and with evidentiary support”.

Continuing, Judge Middlebrooks added that Mr Trump’s claims were “not only unsupported by any legal authority” but were also “plainly foreclosed by binding precedent as set forth by the Supreme Court and the Eleventh Circuit”.