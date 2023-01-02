Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newly revealed text messages show former president Donald Trump’s most trusted aide Hope Hicks’s anger about her job prospects after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol two years ago.

The texts come as the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot released a trove of documents, transcripts of interviews and other messages related to its probe, a day before Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

Ms Hicks served as a trusted confidante and aide to Mr Trump since the early days of his 2016 presidential run. The committee revealed texts with Julie Radford, who was the chief of staff to Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump in the administration.

“In one day, he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter,” Ms Hicks texted to Ms Radford. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

In response, Ms Radford said she had been crying for an hour.

“God, I’m so f***ing mad,” Ms Hicks texted.

“I know there isn’t a chance of finding a job,” Ms Radford texted back. “Visa sent me a blow-off email today.”

In response, Ms Hicks said that the team was “f***ed” and that “Alyssa,” likely referring to former director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah, looked like a “genius” for leaving and criticising Mr Trump amid the riot.

Ms Hicks also criticised Mr Trump for railing against Vice President Mike Pence, whom he wanted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“Attacking the VP? Wtf is wrong with him,” she said.

Similarly, Ms Radford seemed to criticise Stephanie Grisham, who resigned as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump amid the riot.

“That’s unreal,” Ms Radford texted. “She’s done nothing. It just feels so self-serving.”

Ms Hicks also sent screenshots of tweets from model Karlie Kloss, who is the sister-in-law to Ivanka Trump, saying she tried reaching out to Ms Trump.

“Unreal,” Ms Radford texted back. “She just called me about it.”

In response Ms Hicks said she was done with the riot.

“Does she get how royally f***ed they all are now,” she said.