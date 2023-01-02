Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tweets by model Karlie Kloss about the January 6 Capitol riot enraged an aide to Ivanka Trump as well as Counselor to President Trump Hope Hicks, newly released texts have revealed.

Ms Kloss is married to Jared Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner.

Texts released by the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection also show that Ivanka Trump’s Chief of Staff Julie Radford and Ms Hicks were concerned about the impact of the riot on their reputations, according to The Daily Beast.

Ms Hicks previously served as White House communications director.

“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” Ms Kloss tweeted after the events of January 6. One Twitter user urged her to “tell your sister-in-law and brother-[in]-law”.

“I’ve tried,” she responded.

The texts released by the panel show that Ms Hicks alerted Ms Radford to the tweets by Ms Kloss.

“Unreal. She just called me about it,” Ms Radford wrote.

“I am so done,” Ms Hicks responded. “Does she get how royally f***ed they all are now?”

Ms Radford and Ms Hicks both shared their concerns that they would be impacted by the riot.

“In one day, he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boy’s chapter,” Ms Hicks wrote, seemingly referring to then-President Donald Trump.

“And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed,” she added. “I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

Ms Radford said that she had “been crying for an hour”.

Ms Hicks added that she and other Trump staffers would be “unemployable” and “untouchable” following the siege on the Capitol aimed at stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“God, I’m so f***ing mad,” she said.

Ms Radford wrote in the text exchange that the repercussions had already started.

“Visa also sent me a blow-off email today. Already,” she wrote.

“Not being dramatic, but we are all f***ed,” Ms Hicks replied, adding that White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin’s decision to announce her resignation in early December 2020 made her look like a “genius”.

The texts were released among a large number of documents made public by the January 6 Committee as it published its report and finished its work as Republicans are set to take control of the House on January 3.

The Independent has reached out to an agent for Ms Kloss for comment.