Donald Trump’s message to ring in 2023 wished a happy New Year to his political enemies, from “radical left Democrats” and “Marxist Lunatics” to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and anti-Trump Republicans he claims are working to “destroy” the US.

A string of furious posts and articles shared to his Truth Social account follow a damning week for the former president, after members of Congress released a sweeping report on the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 and years of his tax information to the public.

His long-anticipated tax returns put his finances and business practices in the spotlight as he faces calls to be criminally charged in connection with the insurrection.

An accompanying report points to questionable claims regarding professional expenses, charitable deductions, “disguised gifts” to his adult children, and canny use of real estate write-offs in New York.

He was also revealed to have foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland, and St Maarten, and in his first year in office paid more in tax abroad than in the US.

The former president lashed out at the release, claiming it sets a precedent for “horrible things for so many people” and will cause divisions in the US to “grow far worse”.