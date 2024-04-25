Trump trial live: Pecker testifies ex-president was ‘concerned’ Melania would hear of affairs before election
Day seven of the former president’s historic election interference trial is underway in New York City
Donald Trump made a surprise campaign stop at a construction site in New York early on Thursday morning en route to day seven of his hush money trial, where the jury is hearing further testimony from a former tabloid mogul who detailed the “catch-and-kill” scheme central to the case.
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified on Tuesday about his agreement with Mr Trump and former attorney Michael Cohen to “kill” stories about the defendant’s alleged affairs.
New York Justice Juan Merchan may also rule today on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt and fined $10,000 for allegedly violating a trial gag order by posting about witnesses and jurors on Truth Social.
Elsewhere, 11 local Republicans and several key Trump allies have been indicted in Arizona for allegedly joining a failed “fake elector” plot during the aftermath of the 2020 election to falsely certify Mr Trump’s victory in the state.
And, in Washington DC, attorneys for the former president will today deliver oral arguments in front of the US Supreme Court in support of his “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution in what promises to be a landmark hearing.
Alex Woodward is providing live updates from the courthouse in Manhattan.
Fast forward to March 2018 and McDougal's interview with Anderson Cooper.
Trump called Pecker the next day.
"He said to me, he said, ‘Did you see the interview last night with Anderson Cooper and Karen McDougal? ... I thought you had, and we had, an agreement with Karen McDougal that she can’t give any interviews or be on any television shows’.
“I said ‘yes we had an agreement but I amended it to allow her to speak to the press’.
“Mr Trump got very angry that I amended it and he couldn’t understand why. Karen has a two-year agreement. She was flooded with requests from the press. … And I amended her agreement at the time. He was very upset. Couldn’t understand why I did it.”
Trump claims supporters can’t protest his trial, and yet these people did...
Here’s our reporting on the former president’s dubious claims about his supporters:
Trump claims ‘thousands’ were turned away from trial amid sparse supporter turnout
Only a handful of supporters have turned out each day for the hush money trial in New York with the former president reportedly disappointed at the scale of the Maga spectacle
Pecker had lunch with Karen McDougal, Keith Davidson and Dylan Howard at Il Pastino where she talked “about the articles she was preparing with ghostwriters” and that she was upset that “articles were taking a while, she hasn’t been trained for media training because she wanted to be that anchor on the red carpet for Radar”.
“For my standpoint, the purpose of the meeting was to make sure she’s compliant with the agreement,” Pecker said. “I wanted her to remain within our [long pause] family.”
Trump invited Pecker to the White House for a “thank you dinner."
"He invited myself and my wife. She didn't want to go to Washington."
He brought Dylan Howard.
"Mr Trump asked me to join him in a walk from the Oval Office to the dining area … as we walked out, President Trump asked me how is Karen doing? So I said she’s doing well, she’s quiet, things are going good."
Dylan Howard texted Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal’s attorney Keith Davidson on 12 July 2017: “Surreal last night”.
Pecker is back on the stand. The jury is coming back.
We're supposed to wrap by 4:30ish, and the prosecution still has a lot of time left on their estimated clock for questioning. It’s doubtful we'll get to cross-examination today. That'll probably eat up Friday, but we might get an indication of who's up next on the stand.
Judge Merchan also has not issued any ruling on the gag order.
Court resumes
Court is now back in session following the lunch break, with Donald Trump seated at the defence table and Judge Juan Merchan back at the bench.
Alex Woodword is reporting for The Independent from the courtroom...
Supreme Court justices appear poised to offer Trump some immunity
Ariana Baio was following this morning’s oral arguments on presidential immunity before the Supreme Court:
A majority of the Supreme Court justices expressed interest in offering Donald Trump and future presidents some form of immunity from criminal prosecution based on actions they took while in office – while rejecting broad absolute immunity.
During oral arguments on Thursday, the conservative male majority of the court toyed with the idea of awarding some protections to the former president in his case arguing he has presidential immunity from charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding election interference.
A decision that aligns with that would narrowly rule that certain types of “official acts” are protected from criminal prosecution – possibly sending Mr Trump’s case back down to a lower court for review.
If that is the case, it would hand the former president a win by further delaying the federal election interference case from going to trial.
Continue reading...
Trump claims campus protests are worse than deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has claimed that the antisemitic, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 was “peanuts” compared to the current pro-Palestine demonstrations across US college campuses.
Mr Trump made the comments on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday.
“Joe Biden would say, constantly, that he ran because of Charlottesville,” he wrote, referencing the 2020 election.
“Well, if that’s the case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a ‘peanut’ compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW.”
Graig Graziosi reports:
Trump meets New Yorkers ahead of resumption of hush money trial
Donald Trump met with New Yorkers on Thursday 25 April, ahead of the resumption of his criminal hush money trial. The former president is accused of falsifying business records documenting a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she said she had with Mr Trump in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts and denied having an affair with Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The trial is the first of a past or present US president and carries political risks for Mr Trump as he prepares for a November rematch with Joe Biden.
Pecker appears to be handed transcripts of FBI interviews but there’s an objection and sidebar
“Prior to the election, if a negative story was coming out with respect to Donald Trump, and he spoke about it, he was concerned about Melania … What the family might hear … After the campaign when I was in his office and we were discussing this, he was concerned about the doorman story with respect to, if the story came out, which wasn’t true, about him having an illegitimate child, I didn’t hear or discuss his concern what would Melania say or what Ivanka would say.”
Pecker was fumbling around with that answer. He has otherwise spoken pretty slowly, clearly, and quietly.
The jury is excused for lunch.
Court will resume at 2.15pm.
