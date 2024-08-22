Watch live as Trump holds campaign event during visit to US-Mexico border

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Donald Trump visits the frontier with Mexico in Montezuma Pass, Arizona, on Thursday 22 August.

The Republican candidate for November’s election is making a trip to the US border on the same day Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination.

He is expected to speak about immigration policy in Arizona, a key swing state, as Republicans try to derail Ms Harris’ momentum by drawing attention to a critical election issue.

Back in Chicago, where the 2024 Democratic National Committee is being held, Ms Harris plans to talk about her life as the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother and lay out her plans to tackle rising costs and advance personal freedoms.

She will also deliver a robust denunciation of former president Trump, according to aides.

Ms Harris has raised a record-breaking $500 million in a month and has narrowed the gap or taken the lead against her Republican rival in many opinion polls of battleground states.