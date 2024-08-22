Jump to content

Watch live as Trump holds campaign event during visit to US-Mexico border

Oliver Browning
Thursday 22 August 2024 19:45
Watch live as Donald Trump visits the frontier with Mexico in Montezuma Pass, Arizona, on Thursday 22 August.

The Republican candidate for November’s election is making a trip to the US border on the same day Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination.

He is expected to speak about immigration policy in Arizona, a key swing state, as Republicans try to derail Ms Harris’ momentum by drawing attention to a critical election issue.

Back in Chicago, where the 2024 Democratic National Committee is being held, Ms Harris plans to talk about her life as the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother and lay out her plans to tackle rising costs and advance personal freedoms.

She will also deliver a robust denunciation of former president Trump, according to aides.

Ms Harris has raised a record-breaking $500 million in a month and has narrowed the gap or taken the lead against her Republican rival in many opinion polls of battleground states.

