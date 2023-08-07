Trump lawyer says his legal team is bracing for imminent Georgia indictment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An attorney for Donald Trump has indicated that another indictment for the former president is imminent in the investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia.

Alina Habba told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo that Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who is spearheading a criminal investigation into Mr Trump, will “want her moment” through the case.

“Are you expecting an indictment in the coming two or three weeks from Georgia?” the Fox News anchor asked her.

“Yes, I think that it’s been highly spoken about,” Ms Habba replied.

“I think if you look at the barricades, the fact that she’s got her PR team doing fresh pictures for her, it’s a good indicator that Fani wants her moment, and she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and AGs that we’ve seen out of this country.”

After an extensive investigation spanning more than two and a half years into Mr Trump’s purported efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the Fulton County grand jury is nearing a decision regarding another potential indictment.

If Mr Trump gets indicted again, it will become his fourth one this year following federal charges in New York state court for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, an indictment by a Washington DC court into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections and another over the mishandling of classified documents.

The charges in Georgia stem from Mr Trump’s leaked phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in which he asked officials to “find” votes for him, as well as the breach of voting machines by a group of Trump-connected operatives.

Prosecutors also could charge Mr Trump or others with voter fraud-related crimes.

Mr Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in any of the cases, chose to criticise the state of the nation’s capital – the latest in his personal feud with Washington DC’s administration.

“It was also very sad driving through Washington, DC, and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti,” he said on the tarmac of Reagan National Airport in Virginia, just a few miles away.

“This is not the place that I left. It’s a very sad thing to see it.”