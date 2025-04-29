Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s advisers are “seriously considering” the possibility that he faces another potential impeachment if the Democrats retake control of the House during the midterm elections, according to a report.

Trump is the only president in U.S. history to have been impeached twice. Now, Democrats are eyeing to make it thrice. Just 100 days into his second term, Democrats have already filed or vowed to file articles of impeachment — a plan that becomes much easier if they secure the House in 2026.

The president has already implemented swift, sweeping changes to the country since January, transforming immigration policy, upending the federal workforce and launching what some have called a trade war over his tariffs. But the threat of a looming impeachment has kicked his administration further into gear and has added to the urgency to push his agenda through Congress in the case the Democrats take control of the House in two years, Axios reported.

One focus for the administration is Trump’s plan to extend his 2017 tax cuts, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. Republicans in both chambers are working to enact a tax bill by July 4 — but first need to overcome internal disagreements.

"We need to pass the tax cuts and avoid a recession," John McLaughlin, a longtime pollster for the Trump campaign, told Axios. "That's the high stakes here. We cannot lose the midterms."

President Donald Trump’s team is preparing for the possibility of a third impeachment if Democrats retake the House of Representatives in 2026 ( Getty Images )

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned about the high stakes of the midterms, telling Tucker Carlson earlier this month: “The real danger here—if there were a midterm loss, and I don’t think there has to be—you know what’s going to happen. I know what’s going to happen. Democratic House is going immediately to [impeach] for something, of course.”

Just this week, Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar announced Monday that he filed articles of impeachment.

“When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not ‘fighting for America.’ He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy,” the Michigan Democrat posted on social media.

Thanedar’s announcement comes months after Texas Congressman Al Green said he planned to file articles of impeachment against Trump. Earlier this month, he told “Hands Off” rally-goers in Washington, D.C., that he would “bring articles of impeachment…within the next 30 days.”

But long before any paperwork was filed, Trump’s team was already considering the possibility of getting impeached for a third term — and used that as motivation to ensure Republicans secured the House, a senior Trump adviser told Axios.

The adviser at the time added that Democrats have internal divisions over whether to impeach: "They have an internal war, and the outcome might do more to define the general election than anything we're doing."

"Ooh, impeachment," a second adviser mocked, telling the outlet: "They already did it twice and it did nothing."

David Schoen, a lawyer for Trump during his first impeachment involving Ukraine, believed the president "would care” if he was faced with a third impeachment. “It would be yet another effort at derailing the agenda he was elected to pursue."

Schoen continued: "I think he also would recognize that while some on the far left would cheer it, it would likely help him politically on the backdrop of the previous two efforts and the other attacks the past four years, which I believe propelled many voters to vote for him."