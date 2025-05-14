House Democrat launches impeachment proceedings against Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If a Michigan Democrat has his way, President Donald Trump could face the first impeachment vote of his second term.

Rep. Shri Thanedar’s resolution brings seven new articles of impeachment against the commander-in-chief, alleging everything from abuse of power to bribery, corruption, and “tyranny,” which the House must vote on before Thursday under its own rules.

Trump made history during his first term by becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once over his quid pro quo approach to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2018 and once for his part in instigating the Capitol riot, although in both cases he was acquitted in the Senate.

open image in gallery Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar joins fellow House Democrats on the East Steps of the U.S. Capitol on October 13 2023 ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty )

Thanedar, 70, first announced his intention on April 29, saying: “When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not ‘fighting for America.’ He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy.”

His resolution is not expected to pass, however, given the Republican majority in the lower chamber of Congress and because several of Thanedar’s fellow Democrats have expressed their disapproval of his actions in no uncertain terms.

“This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior,” one unnamed representative told Axios emphatically, while another agreed it was “a waste of f***ing time.”

Trump himself, currently on his first major overseas diplomatic trip to the Middle East, has also derided Thanedar’s move.

“Some guy that I’ve never heard of… is he a congressman? This guy, he said… ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I am going to start the impeachment of Donald Trump,’” Trump complained during a recent rally event in Michigan to mark his first 100 days.

“What the hell did I do? Here we go again.”

Thanedar has defended himself against accusations that his actions are self-serving and intended to boost his profile ahead of a future primary challenge from Democratic state Rep. Donavan McKinney, who has already been endorsed by Thanedar’s colleague Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“Mr Trump has conducted unconstitutional activities. He has conducted impeachable actions, and I have to do my constitutional duty,” the congressman told Axios.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally to mark his 100th day in office in Warren, Michigan, on April 29 2025 ( Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters )

“The rest of the members have to look into their own conscience and make a decision: is this impeachable conduct or not?”

He also confirmed that he had not sought permission from his party leaders before acting and denied that his own position was on his mind by saying: “It’s too early – 15 months. I’m not worried about that. It’s not about elections... it’s about doing the right thing.”

The situation has echoes of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated attempts to impeach Joe Biden during his first term, who filed articles of impeachment on his very first day in office on January 21, 2021, and followed it with five further attempts across his term.

Greene accused Biden of everything from failing to secure the U.S.’s southern border with Mexico to mishandling the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Still, none of her resolutions passed the first hurdle.

The same congresswoman has wasted no time in attacking Thanedar over his own impeachment resolution, accusing him on X on Tuesday evening of abusing and killing beagle dogs.

The Democrat responded angrily by denying the charge and suggesting Greene must have him confused with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who famously bragged in her 2024 memoir that she had shot dead her pet wire-haired pointer Cricket, inviting a storm of criticism and ridicule.