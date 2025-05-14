Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump to attend Saudi summit of Gulf leaders amid growing backlash at home over plane gift: Live

President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a defense sales deal worth nearly $142 billion, as the White House says it has secured $600 billion in Saudi investment

Rachel Clun,Maroosha Muzaffar,Gustaf Kilander
Wednesday 14 May 2025 05:00 BST
Comments
Trump announces end of sanctions against Syria

Donald Trump is due to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning, even as a backlash back home over Qatar's proposed gift of a $400m luxury plane threatened to overshadow his “historic” tour of the Middle East.

The president continues to face criticism back home over a proposed deal for the Qatari royal family to transfer the aircraft to the Department of Defense to replace Air Force 1.

The first leg of Trump’s tour saw him signing a $142bn arms deal in Saudi Arabia and announcing he would lift sanctions on Syria and give the country a “chance at peace”.

In a speech to Saudi leaders, Trump also gave an ultimatum to Iran as he said he wanted to “make a deal” with the country and make “the world a safer place”, he said.

“But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbours, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before.”Trump will end his tour with a stop in the UAE on Thursday.

Trump to attend summit of Gulf leaders

President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of Gulf states today in Riyadh and say “hello” to the Syrian president before travelling to Qatar.

In Qatar, the president is expected to visit the Amiri Diwan (office of the Emir of Qatar) and the Lusail Palace (royal residence of the Emir of Qatar), where a state dinner will be held.

On Thursday, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates.

Maroosha Muzaffar14 May 2025 04:55

Our live coverage has ended. Here's a full breakdown:

Donald Trump gets the Royal treatment in Riyadh, as he seeks it back home

ANALYSIS: In Riyadh, Donald Trump gets to live out the royal fantasy he has sought for years at home, Richard Hall writes.
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 21:45

House Democrat announces plan to file seven articles of impeachment against Trump

Rep. Shri Thanedar took to the floor of the House to announce his intention to file seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has been committing crimes since Day One,” he said. “Bribery, corruption, taking power from Congress, creating an unlawful office in DOGE, violating First Amendment rights, ignoring due process, and finally refusing to abide by a unanimous Supreme Court ruling.”

Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 21:45

Farmers weigh Trump's trade war like they watch the weather, waiting to see how things go

Minnesota farmer Dan Glessing isn’t ready to get too upset over President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

Farm country voted heavily for Trump last November. Now Glessing and many other farmers are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward the Republican president's disputes with China and other international markets.

China normally would buy about one row out of every four of the Minnesota soybean crop and took in nearly $13 billion worth of soybeans from the U.S. as a whole last year. More than half of U.S. soybeans are exported internationally, with roughly half of those going to China, so it's a critical market.

Steve Karnowski and Kristin Hall report:

Farmers weigh Trump's trade war like they watch the weather, waiting to see how things go

Farm country voted heavily for Donald Trump last November
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 21:40

Pam Bondi ‘scrambled’ to find Epstein material to appease MAGA after Phase 1 release flopped, report claims

Attorney General Pam Bondi “scrambled” to find Epstein material to appease the far right over the failed Phase 1 release of the files, but “found little”, according to a report.

Since vowing to carry out President Donald Trump’s executive order demanding the government make documents related to cases of national interest public, including Jeffrey Epstein, Bondi has been under intense pressure, particularly from the right, to release the files on the disgraced financier.

Rhian Lubin reports:

Bondi ‘scrambled’ to find Epstein material to appease MAGA after Phase 1 release

A botched release of the ‘Phase 1’ files saw MAGA influencers descend on the White House to receive a binder of information already in the public domain
13 May 2025 21:30

Venezuelans ‘barricaded’ doors and ‘threatened to take hostages’ in ICE detention, Trump team alleges

In its latest demand to the Supreme Court to begin swiftly deporting immigrants from the United States, Donald Trump’s administration claims a group of Venezuelan men imprisoned in Texas tried to barricade themselves inside their unit, covered surveillance cameras and threatened to take hostages.

A group of 23 men the administration accused of being Tren de Aragua gang members “have proven difficult to manage,” according to a sworn statement in court documents from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

Read more from Alex Woodward:

Venezuelans ‘threatened to take hostages’ in ICE detention, Trump team alleges

Administration calls on Supreme Court for permission to swiftly deport nearly 200 immigrants detained in Texas
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 21:20

Democrats and Republicans speak out on Trump’s plan to accept $400m ‘gift’ plane from ‘Hamas-supporting’ Qatar

For President Donald Trump, accepting a free Air Force One replacement from Qatar is a no-brainer.

But Trump’s plan threatens to turn a global symbol of American power into an airborne collection of ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence concerns.

Trump tried to tamp down some of the opposition by saying he would donate the plane to a future presidential library after his term ends. Democrats are united in outrage over the plan.

Even some of the Republican president’s allies have expressed concerns.

Here’s the AP:

Democrats and Republicans speak on Trump’s plan to accept $400m ‘gift’

For President Donald Trump, accepting a free Air Force One replacement from Qatar is a no-brainer. But Trump’s plan threatens to turn a global symbol of American power into an airborne collection of ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence concerns. Trump tried to tamp down some of the opposition by saying he would donate the plane to a future presidential library after his term ends. Democrats are united in outrage over the plan. Even some of the Republican president’s allies have expressed concerns.
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 21:00

In pictures: Syrians celebrate after Trump announces end of sanctions

People celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, Syria May 13 , 2025
People celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, Syria May 13 , 2025 (REUTERS)
People celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, Syria
People celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, Syria (REUTERS)
People take a selfie, as they celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, Syria May 13 , 2025
People take a selfie, as they celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, Syria May 13 , 2025 (REUTERS)
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 20:45

MAHA at war: RFK Jr’s inner circle accusing each other of leaking false info in expletive-ridden phone call

Key players within the Make America Healthy Again movement are locked in a bitter public fight after one of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s top advisers clashed with a supplement CEO in an expletive-ridden phone call.

Calley Means, a special government employee for the Health and Human Services, accused The Wellness Company of leaking “provably untrue information” about his company, Truemed, to MAGA hardliner Laura Loomer.

Rhian Lubin has the story:

MAHA at war: RFK Jr’s inner circle accusing each other of leaking false info

At the center of the dispute is one of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s top advisers, Calley Means, whose sister, Casey Means, has been tapped to serve as surgeon general
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 20:40

Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – and it’s not just Trump to blame

International travel spending in the United States is projected to fall by $12.5 billion, or seven per cent, in 2025, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said the unpopular policies from the administration of President Donald Trump, fear of being stopped at the border and an unfavourable exchange rate had pushed international tourists towards alternative destinations.

"Of 184 countries, the U.S. is the only one that's seeing an absolute decline in international visitor spending," Simpson said.

Doyinsola Oladipo reports:

Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – and it’s not just Trump to blame

International travel spending will fall 7 per cent this year, experts say
Gustaf Kilander13 May 2025 20:20

