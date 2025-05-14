Trump to attend Saudi summit of Gulf leaders amid growing backlash at home over plane gift: Live
President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a defense sales deal worth nearly $142 billion, as the White House says it has secured $600 billion in Saudi investment
Donald Trump is due to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning, even as a backlash back home over Qatar's proposed gift of a $400m luxury plane threatened to overshadow his “historic” tour of the Middle East.
The president continues to face criticism back home over a proposed deal for the Qatari royal family to transfer the aircraft to the Department of Defense to replace Air Force 1.
The first leg of Trump’s tour saw him signing a $142bn arms deal in Saudi Arabia and announcing he would lift sanctions on Syria and give the country a “chance at peace”.
In a speech to Saudi leaders, Trump also gave an ultimatum to Iran as he said he wanted to “make a deal” with the country and make “the world a safer place”, he said.
“But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbours, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before.”Trump will end his tour with a stop in the UAE on Thursday.
Trump to attend summit of Gulf leaders
President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of Gulf states today in Riyadh and say “hello” to the Syrian president before travelling to Qatar.
In Qatar, the president is expected to visit the Amiri Diwan (office of the Emir of Qatar) and the Lusail Palace (royal residence of the Emir of Qatar), where a state dinner will be held.
On Thursday, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates.
House Democrat announces plan to file seven articles of impeachment against Trump
Rep. Shri Thanedar took to the floor of the House to announce his intention to file seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump has been committing crimes since Day One,” he said. “Bribery, corruption, taking power from Congress, creating an unlawful office in DOGE, violating First Amendment rights, ignoring due process, and finally refusing to abide by a unanimous Supreme Court ruling.”
Farmers weigh Trump's trade war like they watch the weather, waiting to see how things go
Minnesota farmer Dan Glessing isn’t ready to get too upset over President Donald Trump’s trade wars.
Farm country voted heavily for Trump last November. Now Glessing and many other farmers are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward the Republican president's disputes with China and other international markets.
China normally would buy about one row out of every four of the Minnesota soybean crop and took in nearly $13 billion worth of soybeans from the U.S. as a whole last year. More than half of U.S. soybeans are exported internationally, with roughly half of those going to China, so it's a critical market.
Steve Karnowski and Kristin Hall report:
Pam Bondi ‘scrambled’ to find Epstein material to appease MAGA after Phase 1 release flopped, report claims
Attorney General Pam Bondi “scrambled” to find Epstein material to appease the far right over the failed Phase 1 release of the files, but “found little”, according to a report.
Since vowing to carry out President Donald Trump’s executive order demanding the government make documents related to cases of national interest public, including Jeffrey Epstein, Bondi has been under intense pressure, particularly from the right, to release the files on the disgraced financier.
Rhian Lubin reports:
Venezuelans ‘barricaded’ doors and ‘threatened to take hostages’ in ICE detention, Trump team alleges
In its latest demand to the Supreme Court to begin swiftly deporting immigrants from the United States, Donald Trump’s administration claims a group of Venezuelan men imprisoned in Texas tried to barricade themselves inside their unit, covered surveillance cameras and threatened to take hostages.
A group of 23 men the administration accused of being Tren de Aragua gang members “have proven difficult to manage,” according to a sworn statement in court documents from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.
Read more from Alex Woodward:
Democrats and Republicans speak out on Trump’s plan to accept $400m ‘gift’ plane from ‘Hamas-supporting’ Qatar
For President Donald Trump, accepting a free Air Force One replacement from Qatar is a no-brainer.
But Trump’s plan threatens to turn a global symbol of American power into an airborne collection of ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence concerns.
Trump tried to tamp down some of the opposition by saying he would donate the plane to a future presidential library after his term ends. Democrats are united in outrage over the plan.
Even some of the Republican president’s allies have expressed concerns.
Here’s the AP:
In pictures: Syrians celebrate after Trump announces end of sanctions
MAHA at war: RFK Jr’s inner circle accusing each other of leaking false info in expletive-ridden phone call
Key players within the Make America Healthy Again movement are locked in a bitter public fight after one of Robert F Kennedy Jr’s top advisers clashed with a supplement CEO in an expletive-ridden phone call.
Calley Means, a special government employee for the Health and Human Services, accused The Wellness Company of leaking “provably untrue information” about his company, Truemed, to MAGA hardliner Laura Loomer.
Rhian Lubin has the story:
Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – and it’s not just Trump to blame
International travel spending in the United States is projected to fall by $12.5 billion, or seven per cent, in 2025, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said the unpopular policies from the administration of President Donald Trump, fear of being stopped at the border and an unfavourable exchange rate had pushed international tourists towards alternative destinations.
"Of 184 countries, the U.S. is the only one that's seeing an absolute decline in international visitor spending," Simpson said.
Doyinsola Oladipo reports:
