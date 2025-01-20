Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawmakers have branded President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration a “s***show” after the ceremony was forced to move indoors where there aren’t enough chairs, according to a report.

Freezing weather threw inauguration plans into chaos last week, with Trump’s team announcing on Friday that the ceremony would be held inside the Capitol’s Rotunda — but there won’t be room for everybody.

Officials have had to scramble to attempt to squeeze hundreds of dignitaries, members of Congress, former presidents and first ladies, the media, and other VIP guests into the Rotunda, which is approximately 7,200 square feet.

“Simply put, there’s not enough room,” one senior Republican aide told Politico. “It’s a s***show.”

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies issued initial guidance on Friday that said “those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person.”

open image in gallery Organizers have had to scramble to rearrange the ceremony inside the Capitol’s Rotunda ( REUTERS )

But rumors are circulating that some lawmakers could be sent to watch the ceremony elsewhere in the Capitol, according to the outlet. One Republican lawmaker said that “no one knows” what is going on while another said that there were concerns there won’t be enough chairs for every member in the Rotunda.

An inaugural committee member’s spokesperson denied that there would only be seats for 99 members, but did not comment further on the plans to Politico.

The Independent has contacted the inaugural committee for comment.

Members were told they would be in the Rotunda, according to one anonymous Republican, while spouses would likely watch in Statuary Hall or the Capitol Visitor Center. Another member told the outlet that they believed they still had two tickets to the ceremony.

open image in gallery Members have reportedly complained that there aren’t enough seats inside the Rotunda ( REUTERS )

The chaos has not gone down well. “So much effort by so many people just for a, ‘Hey, it’s a first-come, first-serve free-for-all,”’ one senior GOP aide complained to Politico.

The last ceremony to be moved inside was Ronald Reagan’s second-term inauguration in 1985 when temperatures plummeted to 7 degrees, prompting organizers to cancel the parade on top of moving the ceremony.

At Reagan’s indoor inauguration, only 96 people were invited, according to reports at the time.

Friday’s announcement triggered frantic calls and emergency meetings amongst officials, as many members of Congress only heard about the new plans via the media, The Washington Post reported.

Staff had to quickly get to work assembling a new podium inside the Rotunda for the ceremony.