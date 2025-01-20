Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

At the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will take the oath of office and assume their positions in the White House.

However, the inauguration ceremony will be more than just a swearing-in — Trump’s team has just released the schedule of events, revealing those who will perform at the event, The Spectator World reports.

Here’s what you need to know about the line-up for Trump and Vances’ inauguration:

Who is performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

The event will begin with a musical prelude by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln combined chorus. Afterwards, the US Marine Marching Band will perform and and US Senator Amy Klobuchar – in her role as Chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies for the 60th Presidential Inauguration – will call the ceremony to order.

open image in gallery Carrie Underwood performs at the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2025 Celebration. The country artist will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Trump and Vances’s inauguration ( Getty Images )

After an invocation, the main events begin.

Vice President-elect Vance will be sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, followed by a performance of “America the Beautiful” performed by Grammy-award-winning artist Carrie Underwood alongside the Armed Forces Chorus and the Naval Academy Glee Club.

Underwood, 41, is a country artist who got her start on American Idol. She is best known for her hits “Inside your Heaven,” “Jesus Take the Wheel,” and “Before He Cheats.”

Then, the main event: President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. The new president will give an Inaugural Address afterward.

open image in gallery Underwood is best known for her hits ‘Jesus Take the Wheel’ and ‘Before He Cheats' ( Getty Images )

Faith leaders will close out the ceremony with a Benediction, and the events will end with a performance of the National Anthem by singer Christopher Macchio.

Macchio, a classical vocalist, has performed at several right-wing events, including Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in October and Mexico’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

open image in gallery Trump claps as Christopher Macchio performs at his Madison Square Garden rally ( EPA-EFE )

Who will perform at Trump’s pre-inauguration events?

Trump is set to hold a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington, D.C. on January 19 — just hours ahead of his inauguration.

That night, Turning Point USA will also host an Inaugural Eve Ball. Vice President-elect Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Megyn Kelly and other major MAGA players are set to appear, according to an announcement from Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

The Village People, one of Trump’s favorite bands, will perform. He has regularly used their hits “Y.M.C.A” and “Macho Man” at his rallies.

The group is also expected to perform the following night after the inauguration at the Liberty Inaugural Ball, which is geared toward Trump supporters, and will also feature Grammy-winning hip-hop star Nelly. It is one of three balls set to take place that night. The Starlight Ball is expected to attract high-dollar donors, while the Commander-in-Chief Ball is focused on military service members.

Country band Rascal Flatts are set to perform at the latter, with lead singer Gary LeVox writing on Instagram: “I am so humbled and honored and grateful for the opportunity again to play the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. I got to play it in 2016 and now Rascal Flatts will be performing at the commanders ball and I am so looking forward to it!”

Who performed at Trump’s last inauguration?

Trump reportedly struggled to find A-list singers to appear at his 2017 inauguration. Elton John, Céline Dion and Garth Brooks all declined his invitations to perform, among others, according to media reports at the time.

Instead, the inauguration featured performances from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and classical singer Jackie Evancho, among others.