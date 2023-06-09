Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Critics of Donald Trump mocked the former president on Twitter on Thursday night after it was revealed a grand jury chose to indict Mr Trump on charges stemming from a Department of Justice investigation into his handling of classified materials.

“Trump will cry witch-hunt, and play the victim again. He is not,” Illinois representative Adam Kinizinger tweeted.

He added: “He is corrupt If in fact he was the victim (he’s not) he would be one of the weakest men ever, since he just continually gets victimized and can’t stop it. But he’s a criminal not a victim.”

Mr Kinizinger’s tweet comes just moments after Mr Trump revealed he was being indicted in a Truth Social post where he asserted he was an “innocent man.”

Mr Trump wrote: “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election.”

This is the second time Mr Trump has been indicted but the first time he will face a federal indictment. According to reports, Mr Trump will face seven charges.

The indictment is related to charges stemming from his alleged illegal retention of national defence information.

Peter Strzok, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who led the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election tweeted a photo of handcuffs following the news.

Michael Steele, the former chairperson for the Republican National Committee, tweeted: “Remember: he is in this position because of his own actions; there was no “witch-hunt”; a federal judge ruled there was probable cause Trump committed a crime. HE owns this.”

“One thing is sure — Trump is an absolute DISGRACE to our nation!” Jon Cooper wrote.

The indictment comes as Mr Trump is seeking a third bid for the White House.