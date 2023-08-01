Trump claims special counsel will indict him over January 6 on Tuesday evening

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump says a third criminal indictment against him will become public on Tuesday evening, just hours after the Washington DC grand jury hearing evidence in the probe into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election ended work for the day.

The ex-president appeared to announce the impending charges against him late Tuesday in a post to his Truth Social website.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M,” he wrote.

He suggested that the reason charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election unlawfully did not appear against him after he left office in 2021 is because “they” wanted to do so in the thick of his 2024 primary election campaign.

He added: “Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

In a second post, the ex-president suggested the new charges were filed to distract from Republican efforts to promote unproven claims of corruption against President Biden.

The former president has a history of making public new criminal charges against him before they have been disclosed by prosecutors.

After a Florida grand jury charged him with unlawfully retaining national defence information and obstruction of justice, Mr Trump announced the new case against him in a Truth Social post while the case was still sealed.

Mr Trump currently is set to go on trial in two separate criminal cases next year: The federal case against him in Florida is scheduled to go before a jury in May 2024, and he will stand trial in a New York State courtroom on charges of allegedly falsifying business records starting in March 2024.

The charges thought to be filed against the ex-president were revealed in a target letter sent to his attorneys last month.

It is understood that prosecutors were investigating him for violating three parts of the US criminal code covering conspiracy to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under colour of law, and witness tampering.

It is also understood that the Washington, DC grand jury that has been investigating Mr Trump’s post-election machinations met and voted on a single indictment earlier on Tuesday.

A prosecutor with Mr Smith’s office, Molly Gaston, delivered the still-sealed indictment to a magistrate judge at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse shortly after 5pm ET.