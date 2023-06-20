Fox News host rips ‘incoherent’ Trump after Bret Baier interview

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News has continued to cement its latest falling out with former president Donald Trump, with one longtime analyst saying he was “incoherent” in an interview with host Bret Baier.

Brit Hume, discussing the interview with his colleague Baier on Monday, dismissed the former president’s legal arguments over accusations of mishandling classified documents and suggested they would not hold up in a court of law.

“I will say a couple of things, one thing is his answer on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent,” Hume said.

“He seemed to be saying that the documents were really his and that he didn’t give them back when he was requested to do so and when they were subpoenaed because, you know, he wasn’t ready to because he hadn’t sorted them and separated the classified information or whatever from his golf shirts, whatever he was saying.”

Mr Trump has been indicted on 37 charges related to his alleged retention of classified documents, including national defence information.

Hume said that Mr Trump appeared to think the documents belonged to him during his Fox News interview, also suggesting his argument wold not stand up to legal scrutiny.

“It was not altogether clear what he was saying, but he seemed to believe that the documents were his, that he had declassified them ― evidence to the contrary ― and therefore he could do whatever he wanted with them,” Hume said.

“I don’t think it’s gonna hold up in court.”

As well as talking about his legal problems, the former president also revisited his 2020 election lie, insisting that he did not lose to Joe Biden.

Hume added: “I’m sure his legal and political advisers were wincing all the way through his answers on both those points.”