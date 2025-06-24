Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s Iran bombing raid on nuclear sites: poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new CNN poll reveals that a majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The survey from CNN and SSRS of 1,030 adults in the US between June 22 and June 23 was conducted on the two days after Trump authorized Operation Midnight Hammer wherein U.S. forces dropped bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s nuclear facility at Fordow near Qom and also bombed facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

The findings showed 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s decision to take military action against Iran.

In addition, 58 percent of Americans think that the attacks will make Iran more of a threat to the United States.

The poll came out after Trump had announced a “total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. But by Tuesday morning, Trump excoriated both Iran and Israel for violating their ceasefire, saying they “know what the f*** they’re doing.”

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Israel and Iran “have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f— they're doing.” ( Getty Images )

On Truth Social early on Tuesday, Trump excoriated Israel for attacking Iran.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS,” he said. “IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

He later said: “IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!” It is unclear what evidence the president has for that claim.

Americans also said that the government did not make enough of an effort to try negotiations, with 39 percent of Americans saying that the United States did not do enough in terms of diplomacy before conducting the strikes.

A slight majority of 55 percent of Americans also said they did not trust Trump to make the right decisions about the use of force in Iran and 65 percent of Americans said they wanted Trump to receive congressional approval before he takes any further military action.

The poll comes after another poll from YouGov said that most Americans thought that Trump’s strikes made the United States less safe.

Trump made the announcement about the ceasefire after Iran launched missile strikes against a US base in Qatar.

The president is on his way to the Hague for the Nato summit. On his way, he spoke further about Iran’s current status.

“China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran,” he said on Truth Social. “Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also. It was my Great Honor to make this happen!”

The poll comes after multiple surveys have shown Trump’s approval declining amid news about the economy being affected by his “Liberation Day” tariffs despite pausing many of them and many Americans disapproving of his ramped up enforcement of immigriation.