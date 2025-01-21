Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has issued an indefinite hiring freeze for the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump issued an executive order Monday night ordering a 90-day hiring freeze for all federal agencies — except for the Internal Revenue Service, which will remain under the freeze until his administration determines “that it is in the national interest” to hire again.

With tax season set to begin on January 27 and the filing deadline less than four months away, how will this impact your tax return?

Donald Trump pictured signing a slew of executive orders Monday night.

The IRS says officials issue refunds within 21 days for taxpayers who file online and select the direct deposit option. However, some experts say this hiring freeze could slow down the work of public agencies as the U.S. enters tax season this spring.

The freeze “could prove problematic during tax season” because the IRS typically hires “thousands of temporary workers” to help with the workload, according to Michael Cohn, Editor-in-Chief of the outlet Accounting Today.

The freeze could also make federal agencies “less responsive to the public,” Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, similarly told Government Executive.

“This order could leave agencies with hiring gaps in critical areas, and it will deter the talented workers needed for a well-functioning government, especially those with specialized skills,” Stier said.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, also told Government Executive there is "no legitimate rationale" for cutting federal employment.

“Make no mistake, this action is not about making the federal government run more efficiently but rather is about sowing chaos and targeting a group of patriotic Americans that President Trump openly calls crooked and dishonest,” Kelley said.

The hiring freeze comes after Trump signed an executive order Monday to establish the Department of Government Efficiency, making it a part of the Executive Office of the President despite earlier promises that it would operate outside of government.

The agency is now called the U.S. DOGE Service and will replace the U.S. Digital Service, which was established under former president Barack Obama.

Before the 90 days are up, the DOGE administrator and the heads of the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management must submit a plan to “reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through efficiency improvements and attrition.”

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is set to lead DOGE. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was initially set to co-lead DOGE, but departed the role this week ahead of an expected campaign for Ohio governor.

The Independent has contacted the Treasury Department for comment.