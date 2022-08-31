Trump falls for fake Ivanka Trump account on Covid vaccines
Ex-president shares bogus post during Tuesday tantrum on Truth Social
Donald Trump promoted an obviously fake anti-vaccine post attributed to his daughter Ivanka’s Truth Social account as he raged about the FBI and the Mar-a-Lago raid on Tuesday.
“Biden and his government are still trying to manipulate you with the useless vaccines. Don’t fall for his lies, it’s over,” the bogus post read, before going on to encourage followers to purchase an anti-vax book.
And promoting anti-vaccine messaging that includes an obviously fake quote attributed to his daughter pic.twitter.com/f2g2Yv5ZST— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 30, 2022
The post was one of dozens of “retruths”, memes and furious statements made by the former president on the social media platform overnight on Monday.
Mr Trump regurgitated many of his old grievances as he attacked the FBI agents who raided his home and pushed QAnon conspiracy theorists.
Other highlights from Mr Trump’s recent meltdown included a call to reinstate him as president and a rant about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
In another post on Tuesday, Mr Trump wrote: “Why are people so mean?”
Legal experts say Mr Trump is increasing legal peril after the FBI found hundreds of classified documents at his private club during an 8 August search.
He has also reportedly struggled to hire experienced criminal attorneys to represent him.
Mr Trump previously took credit for the successful vaccine rollout, dubbed Operation Warpspeed.
But he appeared to back away from supporting vaccines after many of his anti-vax Maga supporters turned on him.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies