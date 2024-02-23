Trump demands ‘immediate solution’ to protect IVF in Alabama

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is demanding Alabama lawmakers to “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect in vitro fertilization in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that forced hospital systems and IVF clinics to halt treatments, while throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.

Republican officials have scrambled to respond to the ruling with a cohesive message, while Democratic rivals have linked the decision to a years-long campaign to undermine reproductive health care and restrict abortion rights.

On his Truth Social on Friday, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president vowed his support for “the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families” and “fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America.”

“Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby,” he added.

He called on Alabama’s Republican-controlled state legislature to “act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama.”

“The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies,” he added. “IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you, in your quest, for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!”

Last week’s ruling from the state’s conservative Supreme Court – which defined frozen embryos as children, effectively expanding the scope of so-called “personhood” embraced by Christian fundamentalists and anti-abortion groups who believe life begins at conception – has drawn wide condemnation and alarm, with fertility clinics across the state fearing swift legal scrutiny while families were left in heartbreaking limbo.

At least three major fertility clinics halted IVF treatments, and at least one major embryo shipping company announced it was “pausing” its business in the state.

Alabama State Senator Tim Melson is planning to introduce a state-level measure to ensure protections for IVF treatment, despite the ruling, while Republican Governor Kay Ivey has signalled her support for the measure.

In a statement on Friday, she announced that her support for “a culture of life” in the state included helping “couples hoping and praying to be parents who utilize IVF.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that the “disregard for women’s ability to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable.”

“Make no mistake: this is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v Wade,” he said in a statement, referencing the landmark US Supreme Court case that was reversed in 2022, revoking a constitutional right to abortion care and upending reproductive health rights and legal protections across the US.

This is a developing story