Trump blasts Jack Smith for accessing his Twitter account

Former president Donald Trump criticised Special Counsel Jack Smith for obtaining a search warrant for his old Twitter account early Monday morning.

Mr Trump blasted Mr Smith’s office, which is leading investigations into the former president’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account without informing me and, indeed, trying to completely hide this atrocity from me,” he posted on Truth Social. “What could he possibly find out that is not already known. Just like the early morning raid of Mar-a-Lago!”

Unsealed records showed that Mr Smith’s office obtained a search warrant for Mr Trump’s account. Twitter, now known as “X,” was prohibited from informing Mr Trump. A federal court agreed with Mr Smith’s office that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that disclosing the warrant “seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving the former president “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.”

But X was fined $350,000 for failing to meet the deadline to produce the records in a timely manner.

The three-times-indicted, twice-impeached former president said the Department of Justice should investigate President Joe Biden.

“Why isn’t the DOJ raiding Crooked Joe Biden, the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the United States?”

A federal grand jury indicted the former president earlier this year after a four-hour presentation from Mr Smith’s office for Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges.

Mr Trump also railed against Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case in Washington DC, whom he said “obviously wants me behind bars.”

“VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” he said on his networking platform.

Mr Trump also criticised Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, as she prepares to potentially indict the former president for his efforts to overturn the election results in the state.

“I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” he said. “NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

-Alex Woodward contributed to this report