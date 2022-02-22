Supreme Court denies Trump bid to review Jan 6 documents

Trump had filed a lawsuit against the select committee’s chairman Rep Bennie Thompson.

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 22 February 2022 15:38
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by former president Donald Trump to review documents related to the Capitol insurrection on 6 January of last year.

The court made the announcement on Tuesday in a list of orders on pending cases. Mr Trump had requested a writ of writ of certiorari in a case against Rep Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman of the House select committee investigating the riot.

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied,” the court wrote. The motion was largely expected despite the fact that Mr Trump had appointed three justices--Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett--with conservative Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts rounding out the majority on the court.

