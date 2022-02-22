Trump news - live: Truth Social botches app launch as British solar company mulls legal action over logo
Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, has run into trouble since arriving in Apple’s App Store last night. Users trying to sign up have reported error messages and found themselves added to a growing waitlist, with some of them seeing their queue number go up rather than down.
The app also faces the risk of legal action from a British company whose logo is almost identical to that being used by the new platform. In a statement to The Independent, TRAILAR said that “we are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand.
“TRAILAR has no affiliation or connection with the Truth Social network site, with our business firmly focused on decarbonising global transport through the use of solar and data driven technologies.”
The launch of the new “free speech” app comes after a torrid week of news for the former president. In a letter to Congress on Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration revealed that Mr Trump brought several boxes that contained “classified national security information” to his Florida residence, raising the possibility of a Congressional investigation and legal sanction for breaching White House records preservation laws.
Ted Cruz under fire for attempt to link Hillary Clinton to Epstein associate
Senator Ted Cruz has come under fire after attempting to link Hillary Clinton to the death of Jean Luc-Brunel, an associate of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Thomas Kingsley reports.
New video from anti-Trump group trolls ex-president over Jan 6 investigation
A new ad from an anti-Trump group favoured among progressives and liberals on social media is swinging at the former president over the decision several witnesses summoned by the January 6 committee for testimony made to plead the Fifth.
John Bowden reports.
Capitol security fencing may remain to prevent State of the Union disruption
Security fencing could once again ring the US Capitol as law enforcement authorities prepare for potential attempts to disrupt President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address with the same tactics used by truck drivers who paralysed Canada’s capital and shut down traffic over a vital US-Canada trade route earlier this month.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Is Hillary Clinton staging a comeback?
As the former secretary of state and defeated 2016 presidential candidate returned to the national stage, her main target was a familiar foe. Could this mean a new role – and perhaps even another tilt at the White House, asks Richard Hall.
Experts: Trump’s political future – and even his freedom – may be threatened by documents found at Mar-a-Lago
The presence of ‘classified national security information’ in boxes of documents taken from the former president’s Florida home could put him in serious legal jeopardy, writes Andrew Feinberg.
ICYMI: ‘Chilling’ text sent by pro-Trump Republican before Capitol riot suggests knowledge of what was to unfold
A text message sent days before the attack on the Capitol is raising new questions about what members of Congress on Capitol Hill knew about how January 6 would play out before it occurred.
The Washington Post obtained a message sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with a dire warning for the president.
John Bowden reports.
Truth Social threatened with legal action by little-known British company with identical logo
A little-known British company has appeared to threaten Donald Trump with legal action after his foundling social media platform, Truth Social, launched with a logo that was almost identical to an existing design.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States’ response, including our plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.
How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump
State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in the desperate effort by former President Donald Trump to cling to power after his 2020 defeat.
Crowd chants for Trump at Florida golf course on Presidents Day
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino has tweeted out footage of a crowd chanting for Donald Trump outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
