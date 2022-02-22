Liveupdated1645498935

Trump news - live: Truth Social botches app launch as British solar company mulls legal action over logo

Follow latest updates here

Maroosha Muzaffar,Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell
Tuesday 22 February 2022 03:02
Comments
Hilary Clinton knocks Donald Trump being in 'trouble'

Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, has run into trouble since arriving in Apple’s App Store last night. Users trying to sign up have reported error messages and found themselves added to a growing waitlist, with some of them seeing their queue number go up rather than down.

The app also faces the risk of legal action from a British company whose logo is almost identical to that being used by the new platform. In a statement to The Independent, TRAILAR said that “we are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand.

“TRAILAR has no affiliation or connection with the Truth Social network site, with our business firmly focused on decarbonising global transport through the use of solar and data driven technologies.”

The launch of the new “free speech” app comes after a torrid week of news for the former president. In a letter to Congress on Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration revealed that Mr Trump brought several boxes that contained “classified national security information” to his Florida residence, raising the possibility of a Congressional investigation and legal sanction for breaching White House records preservation laws.

Recommended

1645498859

Ted Cruz under fire for attempt to link Hillary Clinton to Epstein associate

Senator Ted Cruz has come under fire after attempting to link Hillary Clinton to the death of Jean Luc-Brunel, an associate of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Thomas Kingsley reports.

Ted Cruz under fire for attempt to link Hillary Clinton to Epstein associate

Republican senator referenced conspiracy theory after Jean Luc-Brunel found dead in France

Oliver O'Connell22 February 2022 03:00
1645495379

New video from anti-Trump group trolls ex-president over Jan 6 investigation

A new ad from an anti-Trump group favoured among progressives and liberals on social media is swinging at the former president over the decision several witnesses summoned by the January 6 committee for testimony made to plead the Fifth.

John Bowden reports.

‘The mob takes the Fifth’: Video trolls Trump over Jan 6 investigation

Digital ad mocks president with past statements

Oliver O'Connell22 February 2022 02:02
1645491659

Capitol security fencing may remain to prevent State of the Union disruption

Security fencing could once again ring the US Capitol as law enforcement authorities prepare for potential attempts to disrupt President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address with the same tactics used by truck drivers who paralysed Canada’s capital and shut down traffic over a vital US-Canada trade route earlier this month.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Fencing may be used to deter copycat trucker protest from disrupting Biden speech

Prominent conservatives are hoping a US copycat of Canadian trucker protests will energise opposition to the Democratic Party

Oliver O'Connell22 February 2022 01:00
1645488959

Is Hillary Clinton staging a comeback?

As the former secretary of state and defeated 2016 presidential candidate returned to the national stage, her main target was a familiar foe. Could this mean a new role – and perhaps even another tilt at the White House, asks Richard Hall.

Is Hillary Clinton staging a comeback?

As the former secretary of state and defeated 2016 presidential candidate returned to the national stage, her main target was a familiar foe. Could this mean a new role – and perhaps even another tilt at the White House, asks Richard Hall

Oliver O'Connell22 February 2022 00:15
1645486259

Experts: Trump’s political future – and even his freedom – may be threatened by documents found at Mar-a-Lago

The presence of ‘classified national security information’ in boxes of documents taken from the former president’s Florida home could put him in serious legal jeopardy, writes Andrew Feinberg.

Trump’s freedom could be at risk over documents found at Mar-a-Lago

The presence of ‘classified national security information’ in boxes of documents taken from the former president’s Florida home could put him in serious legal jeopardy, writes Andrew Feinberg

Oliver O'Connell21 February 2022 23:30
1645484459

ICYMI: ‘Chilling’ text sent by pro-Trump Republican before Capitol riot suggests knowledge of what was to unfold

A text message sent days before the attack on the Capitol is raising new questions about what members of Congress on Capitol Hill knew about how January 6 would play out before it occurred.

The Washington Post obtained a message sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with a dire warning for the president.

John Bowden reports.

‘Chilling’ text before Capitol riot suggested knowledge of what was to unfold

‘We’re driving a stake in the heart’ of the country, member of Congress warned

Oliver O'Connell21 February 2022 23:00
1645482359

Truth Social threatened with legal action by little-known British company with identical logo

A little-known British company has appeared to threaten Donald Trump with legal action after his foundling social media platform, Truth Social, launched with a logo that was almost identical to an existing design.

Gino Spocchia reports.

Trump threatened with legal action for Truth Social’s identical logo

Tech company hits back and says: ‘Maybe ask next time? ‘

Oliver O'Connell21 February 2022 22:25
1645481579

Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. He updated President Zelenskyy on the United States’ response, including our plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Oliver O'Connell21 February 2022 22:12
1645481159

How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in the desperate effort by former President Donald Trump to cling to power after his 2020 defeat.

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in the desperate effort by former President Donald Trump to cling to power after his 2020 defeat

Oliver O'Connell21 February 2022 22:05
1645479959

Crowd chants for Trump at Florida golf course on Presidents Day

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino has tweeted out footage of a crowd chanting for Donald Trump outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Oliver O'Connell21 February 2022 21:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in