Donald Trump has sued the January 6 committee in an effort to avoid testifying about US Capitol riot and his alleged role in it.

Last month, the House committee that is examining the events of the day when hundreds of supporters of the-then president stormed the Capitol, isssued a subpoena to Mr Trump, calling on him to testify in person about his actions, both that day and in the days and weeks leading up to it.

“Because of your central role in each element the select committee unanimously directed the issuance of a subpoena seeking your testimony and relevant documents in your possession on these and related topics,” wrote the panel’s chairman, Bennie Thompson, and vice-chair, Liz Cheney.

The panel had originally wanted Mr Trump to provide relevant documents by 4 November and appear for a deposition by 14 November.

It then agreed to extend its deadline, after a request from Mr Trump’s lawyers.

Now Mr Trump has sought to in turn block that subpoena, In a lawsuit filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, close to his Mar-a-Lago home, he claimed the committee’s demands breached executive privilege. He claimed he still retained such privilege guaranteed by the Constitution despite having left the White House 21 months ago.

“While other Presidents and former presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents in response to a congressional subpoena, no President or former President has ever been compelled to do so,” says Mr Trump’s lawsuit.

“To the contrary, for a half-century the Department of Justice has consistently opined that Presidents and former Presidents have absolute immunity from compelled Congressional testimony.”