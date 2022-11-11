Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Former president brands Florida Governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.
The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.
Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.
Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in 2024, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp empire - which includes Fox News on TV and the New York Post in print - made clear their feelings about Mr Trump with a scathing cover on Thursday morning.
“TRUMPTY DUMPTY,” read the front page in bold letters as a cartoon of the 45th president showed him appearing as Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a brick wall.
Elsewhere, a reportedly mercurial Mr Trump spent the day after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short.
Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race, which he lost to Democrat John Fetterman.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Wednesday that there are people urging Mr Trump to reschedule his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement that’s currently expected to occur next week.
VOICES: The Trump-DeSantis Republican primary will be the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen
The 2022 midterm results have made one thing clear: The real danger for the Republicans looms in 2024. It looks more likely than ever that we are on our way to a highly competitive GOP DeSantis/Trump primary that could tear the party apart.
Since 2020, former president Donald Trump has dominated polling for the 2024 Republican nomination. FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates and collects polls, lists a number of early-November, pre-midterm polls showing Trump ahead of Florida Governor DeSantis among Republican primary voters by 22 points (48-26), 28 points (56-27) and even a whopping 50 points (65/15.)
Those numbers make Trump’s position look unassailable. But the midterm results tell another story. Trump’s personally endorsed candidates performed embarrassingly. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz lost to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano got crushed. So did governor hopeful Dan Cox in Maryland, Senate candidate Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, and House candidates J.R. Majewski in Ohio and Yesli Vega in Virginia.
Even victories showed Trump’s weakness. His endorsed Senate candidate JD Vance stumbled to a narrow victory in very red Ohio by 53.3 to 46.7%. Republican non-Trumpie governor Mike DeWine, meanwhile, crushed his opponent by 62.8 to 37.2%.
Republican Virginia Lt Gov says she ‘could not support’ Trump in 2024
VIDEO: Michigan Republicans divided over party’s future - and whether it includes TrumP
Republican who beat Democratic campaign chief says it’s time to leave Trump behind
The Republican who beat the Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney in New York state has said that it’s time for the GOP to leave Donald Trump behind.
“I would certainly like to see the party move forward. There are a lot of rising stars,” Congressman-elect Mike Lawler told The New York Post.
“Governor Ron DeSantis has energized voters in the state of Florida. It’s always good to have new voices,” he added.
VIDEO: Ron DeSantis To Consider Running Against Trump In 2024
Poll finds that 74% of Jewish voters view Trump and MAGA as ‘threat to Jews in America’
The GBAO Election Night poll commissioned by J Street found that 76 per cent of Jews believe that the former president and the GOP are responsible for the rise of antisemitism in America.
And that 74 per cent believe Mr Trump and the MAGA movement are a “threat to Jews in America.”
The poll also found that three out of four Jews voted for Democrats in the US midterm elections.
The endorsements that helped and hindered during the midterms
Leading up to the midterm elections, Republican candidates fought for an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. However, rather than being a golden ticket, it seems that Mr Trump’s endorsement is more of a coin flip; according to polling data from midterm contests that have been called, the former president’s preferred candidates were only successful in about half the House and governor races, though so far have been doing well in Senate races.
His longtime critic, outgoing Congresswoman Liz Cheney, did better with her endorsements, though she made significantly fewer than the former president.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump endorsed candidates fare well in Senate but poor everywhere else
Some of the former president’s endorsed candidates did well in the Senate, but fared worse in House and gubernatorial races
Kinzinger says more GOP losses needed to ‘fully exorcise’ Trump from party
Allies pressure Trump to delay 2024 announcement
Republican leaders and allies are urging former president Donald Trump to delay his 2024 presidential announcement to “look at realities on the ground” amid setbacks for the GOP in midterm elections.
With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, Joe Biden appeared to have beaten the historical odds by diminishing the Democratic party’s losses while Republicans argued with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.
Mr Trump has been eager to announce his 2024 presidential race as he sought to capitalise on preassumed Republican success in the midterms. But he was stopped by Republican leaders from announcing his candidacy at a rally in Ohio and trailed an announcement on 15 November.
Shweta Sharma reports:
Trump urged to delay 2024 announcement amid midterms setbacks for Republican party
‘Trump’s lost three elections in a row... it’s time to snap out of this foolishness’
‘Trump either has to make a bad decision or be seen as a weak coward'
Lincoln Project co-founder tweeted on Thursday that “you don’t want to be in Mar-a-Lago right now. Trump either has to make a bad decision or be seen as a weak coward”.
Mr Trump has been urged to delay his 2024 campaign announcement, which was planned for Tuesday next week, after the Republicans did worse than expected in the midterms.
Pundits on the left and the right both agreed that the former president was the biggest loser of the night despite not being on the ballot.
