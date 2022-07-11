✕ Close Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.

Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday.

Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.

The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will be the final primetime conclusion hearing that lawmakers have promised will wrap up the hearings.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter and Facebook executives in an interview for the new documentary Unprecedented.

Mr Trump was banned from the social media sites in the days after the US Capitol riot in January 2021 for inciting the deadly assault.

He told filmmaker Alex Holder it was “a shame” he had been kicked off the platforms when leaders from authoritarian states were still allowed to access them.

“They allow other people to be on who are horrific people. I’m not a horrific person,” he said.