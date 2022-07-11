Jan 6 hearings – live: Bannon to testify, as Trump says ‘I’m not a horrific person’ in documentary
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.
Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday.
Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.
The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will be the final primetime conclusion hearing that lawmakers have promised will wrap up the hearings.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter and Facebook executives in an interview for the new documentary Unprecedented.
Mr Trump was banned from the social media sites in the days after the US Capitol riot in January 2021 for inciting the deadly assault.
He told filmmaker Alex Holder it was “a shame” he had been kicked off the platforms when leaders from authoritarian states were still allowed to access them.
“They allow other people to be on who are horrific people. I’m not a horrific person,” he said.
Trump lashes out at 'psycho' Liz Cheney
Donald Trump went on a Truth Social binge late Sunday evening, lashing out at his political enemies on the January 6 committee and elsewhere in Congress.
As Washington gears up for two more hearings set to expose Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 attack, the ex-president swiped at Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and other members of Congress as he wailed about why Democrats didn’t do more to protect the Capitol as his own supporters, who he personally told to be there, assaulted police officers.
“They should not be allowed to get away with it any longer!” he said of the committee, while labeling Ms Cheney a “pscycho [sic]”.
Biden looks to rewrite US foreign policy after Trump
Joe Biden is working to reset the US’s relationship with Middle Eastern countries after four years of Donald Trump.
The president will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia as he seeks to improve the US relationship with both the Israeli government and Saudi Arabia, two countries that enjoyed a comfortable relationship with the Trump administration but pulled back from US engagement after Joe Biden took office.
But some leaders in the region are privately wondering if the “Biden doctrine” is here to stay, or merely represents a four-year break from a returning Donald Trump.
“Both of these leaders in my judgment are now looking past the Biden administration, and looking very much forward to the return of Donald Trump or his avatar,” said Aaron David Miller, an expert on Arab-Israeli peace talks. “I think it’s a complex trip, and I think we should be extremely realistic about these expectations.”
Read more in The Associated Press:
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East
Trump refuses to say the word 'vaccine'
Donald Trump refused to use the word vaccine when talking about Covid-19 at a rally for Republican candidates in Alaska on Saturday evening.
“We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention, but I’m still proud of that word,” he told supporters in Anchorage.
“We did that in nine months and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years, nobody else could have done it but I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”
Eric Garcia has more details.
Trump refuses to say the word ‘vaccine’ during Alaska rally
Former president is campaigning for Republicans in Alaska ahead of its primary
'Give 'em to me right now'
Donald Trump pulled two fans up on stage dressed in shirts emblazoned with his face and demanded they “give ‘em to me right now” during Saturday’s campaign rally in Alaska.
“I love this guy’s shirt, I tell you,” he says, laughing and pointing to the man in the crowd.
“I’d love to have you get up here. Come on, get up here. Let me see. Get up here. Get this guy up here.”
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Bizarre moment between Trump and fans wearing shirts of his face
‘Take those shirts off and give ‘em to me right now!’ the former president shouted at the fans
Trump goes on transphobic rant at rally in Alaska
Donald Trump vowed to “keep men out of women’s sports” during a crude, transphobic rant at a campaign rally in Alaska on Saturday night.
“It is actually demeaning to women, and it should not be allowed,” Mr Trump said.
Trump goes on transphobic rant at rally in Alaska
Former president repeatedly misgendered swimming star Lia Thomas
Sarah Palin invokes gun imagery as she appears at Trump rally
Sarah Palin invoked gun imagery as she urged Republicans to keep fighting during a rally in Anchorage on Saturday night – weeks after a series of mass shootings that have left dozens of people dead.
“My dad, he was all about, no, you stiffen your spine,” the former Alaska governor told a cheering crowd at the GOP rally.
“My dad’s words exactly were: ‘Don’t retreat, reload’.”
Sarah Palin invokes gun imagery at Trump rally: ‘Don’t retreat, reload’
A series of mass shootings in recent weeks has prompted a rare bipartisan gun control bill
Bannon agrees to testify before Jan. 6 committee
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers and top supporters, has agreed to provide testimony to the January 6 committee, a panel member revealed on Sunday.
Rep Zoe Lofgren confirmed during an interview with CNN that Mr Bannon’s attorney had written to the committee stating Mr Bannon’s willingness to drop his opposition to their subpoena.
John Bowden reports.
Steve Bannon will testify before Jan 6 committee, panel member says
Panel has also received new testimony from ex-White House counsel
'I'm not a horrific person'
Former president Donald Trump lashed out at Twitter and Facebook executives in an interview for new documentary Unprecedented shot soon after both social media sites banned him in the wake of the violent attack on the Capitol.
In an interview with filmmaker Alex Holder, Mr Trump said it was “a shame” that the two most popular social networks had kicked him off after he’d used their platforms to incite a riot, and lamented that leaders from authoritarian states remain allowed to access them.
“I’m not a horrific person,” he tells the documentary.
Read Andrew Feinberg's full story here.
‘I’m not a horrific person’: Trump complains about Twitter ban in new documentary
Former president remains banned from most social media platforms
Trump mangles Supreme Court Justice's name during GOP rally
Donald Trump mangled Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name, disrespectfully calling her “Kechangie Brown Jackson” on stage at a GOP rally in Anchorage, Alaska.
The former president, who has a history of purposely mispronouncing Black women’s names, hit out at the newly-appointed justice in front of a crowd of supporters on Saturday night.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Trump mangles Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name at GOP rally
Former president has a history of purposely mispronouncing Black women’s names as he repeatedly mocked Kamala Harris’ name during the 2020 White House race
Trump drops F-bomb
Donald Trump dropped an f-bomb during his rally in Alaska on Saturday night, prompting his supporters to break out into chants of “USA! USA!”
Mr Trump went on a rambling tale about a trip to Iraq where he said he spoke to generals about defeating Isis.
He said one of the generals told him it would take years while a second vowed to “hit ‘em in the f***ing centre”.
“I’d hit ‘em on the left. I’d hit ‘em on the right. I’d hit ‘em in the f***ing centre… Right smack,” said Mr Trump.
Seconds later, people began loudly chanting “USA! USA!”
Rachel Sharp has more.
Trump drops a rare F-bomb at Alaska rally prompting chants of ‘USA! USA!’
Former president gave a rambling speech on stage in Anchorage on Saturday night where he ranted about Elon Musk, refused to say the word ‘vaccine’ and butchered Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name
