Jimmy Fallon thinks Trump wishes he got a prenup with Vance

Jimmy Fallon thinks Donald Trump wishes he had signed a prenup with JD Vance amid swirling reports that the former president regrets choosing him to join him on the Republican ticket.

On Wednesday night’sTheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host pointed to the latest revelation that Trump is reportedly “furious” at his campaign staff for letting him make what he now thinks was a “terrible decision.”

“This is why I always sign a pre-nup,” Fallon joked as Trump.

The comedian also sheepishly mimicked the lisp Trump seemed to have developed during his lacklustre Monday night interview with Elon Musk on X Spaces, earning him some hearty laughs from the audience.

Two former aides have claimed Trump is hunkering down at Mar-a-Lago and spending his time blaming campaign staffers for letting him choose Vance as his vice presidential pick, according to The Daily Mail.

Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to Trump’s campaign, denied those claims in a Fox News Radio interview claiming – in true Trump style – that it was nothing more than “fake news.”

“They talk two, three times a day at least,” the political consultant said. “JD’s been fantastic in terms of laying the wood to Walz and Kamala Harris. He’s been out campaigning. He’s been a great partner.”

Also jumping on reports that Vance is “dragging the ticket down” was Stephen Colbert, who roasted the Republican running mates on Wednesday night’sThe Late Show.

“Vance is so unpopular even Trump apparently doesn’t like him,” he joked, before going on to point out one moment where Trump especially threw his own vice presidential pick under the bus.

The Republican candidates have been struggling to shake off a “weird” tagline, first coined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in his first speech as Harris’s running mate.

When Trump was asked about this label, he pushed it onto Vance.

“Not about me. They’re saying that about JD,” Trump replied.

Playing the clip, Colbert joked to laughter from his audience: “Nice teamwork there.”

“That reminds me of the end of Thelma and Louise,” he continued, before playing an edited clip of the iconic final scene of the film in which the two young women drive off a cliff together to escape being captured by police.

In Colbert’s edited version of the cult classic, one of the women, presumably the Trump of the pair, pulls a parachute, saying: “Psych! See you weirdo!”

The late-night treatment comes at a time when Trump is said to be in a downward spiral over Harris pulling away from him in the polls.

On Thursday, Trump will hold yet another press conference – his second in seven days – at one of his clubs: this time his Bedminster club in New Jersey.

The first, at Mar-a-Lago last week, proved to be an unremarkable and rambling speech where he aired a string of lies and his usual grievances against his political rivals.