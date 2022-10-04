Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump said his first attorney general was intellectually disabled, book says

Andrew Feinberg
Tuesday 04 October 2022 20:46
Comments
<p>&#13; Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the plans to scrap Daca at the Justice Department yesterday (AP)&#13;</p>

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the plans to scrap Daca at the Justice Department yesterday (AP)

(AP)

A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says former president Donald Trump routinely used a slur often employed to describe persons with intellectual disabilities when speaking of the first person to serve as attorney general in his administration, ex-Alabama senator Jeff Sessions.

Mr Sessions, who was the first member of the upper chamber to endorse Mr Trump during the 2016 election and advised his campaign, drew the then-president’s ire and scorn after he followed Department of Justice policy by recusing himself from the department’s probe into ties between Mr Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

Though he enthusiastically implemented Mr Trump’s hardline criminal justice and immigration policies, Mr Sessions decision to not interfere in a probe in which he could have been a witness became a source of consternation for the president, who often took to mocking the Alabamian’s southern accent during political rallies.

In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that Mr Trump’s fury with Mr Sessions was such that he would routinely rant to officials about the attorney general’s refusal to resign.

“When officials wanted to redirect Trump from a tirade directed at them, they would mention the Justice Department,” she wrote.

Recommended

Haberman added that in response, Trump would then complain that he should receive credit for nominating Mr Sessions to the top Justice Department post as “the first mentally retarded attorney general” in US history.

Mr Trump and Mr Sessions frequently clashed over the latter’s refusal to let his department operate as a weapon against Mr Trump’s political enemies, with Mr Sessions declaring in a 2018 statement that the DOJ “[would] not be improperly influenced by political considerations” on his watch after Mr Trump complained that he “never took control” of the department.

Mr Sessions resigned after the 2018 midterm elections, and Mr Trump would later exact revenge by thwarting his attempt to return to the Senate in the 2020 election.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in