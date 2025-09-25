Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump told aides this summer that he could not understand his supporters’ obsession with Jeffrey Epstein. He complained that the public does not understand that Palm Beach in the 1990s was a very different time, according to a report.

The president remarked that attendees at a Turning Point USA event in Tampa, Florida, in mid-July expressed dissatisfaction with his administration’s handling of the late pedophile’s case, The Wall Street Journal reports in its latest dispatch on an issue that has dogged Trump since July.

The president has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell in August 2019, but has been under intense pressure to explain his past friendship with the deceased financier and release all Justice Department files on the sex trafficker’s activities.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, seen with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has repeatedly attempted to dismiss the Jeffrey Epstein story but it has continued to dog his every step ( AFP/Getty )

Trump is currently suing the WSJ for $10 billion in damages for reporting that he sent Epstein a “bawdy” signed doodle for his 50th birthday in 2003, denying its existence, only for the financier’s estate to produce an item closely resembling the newspaper’s description of the note in compliance with a House Oversight Committee subpoena earlier this month. He has said the signature it bears is not his own.

The WSJ’s lawyers have since hit back by arguing that its story is true, calling the lawsuit “an affront to the First Amendment” and an attempt to “silence a newspaper for publishing speech that was subsequently proven true by documents released by Congress to the American public.”

In its latest update, the paper reports that Trump privately told his aides he feared some of his personal friends might be mentioned in the Epstein files and that his enemies might have doctored them to wound him, hence his reluctance to publish them.

White House officials are quoted in the piece admitting they underestimated how “sticky” the issue would prove and the strength of public feeling about Epstein’s crimes, and that they were wrong to assume the matter would blow over.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly believed the likes of FBI Director Kash Patel were trying to ‘destroy’ her amid Epstein fallout ( AP )

Trump’s relationship with Palm Beach goes back to the 1980s, when, like many New Yorkers, he descended on the Sunshine State during the winter. He began by renting penthouses in the prestigious Breakers resort before purchasing Mar-a-Lago.

In 1990, Epstein purchased a property near Mar-a-Lago, which many believe is how the pair became acquainted. Infamously, a video shot by an NBC News crew showed the two partying with NFL cheerleaders in the club in 1992. At one point in the clip, Trump tells Epstein, “Look at her, back there... She’s hot.”

According to flight logs released in 2021, Trump flew on Epstein’s planes seven times between 1993 and 1997. In 2007, Epstein’s membership at Mar-a-Lago was revoked.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.