Fed chair Jerome Powell resignation letter fake appears to dupe Trump-boosting Republican senator
Lee, a Utah MAGA loyalist, deleted a tweet celebrating Powell’s supposed resignation on Tuesday
A fake resignation letter generated by AI fooled Utah Senator Mike Lee into thinking that Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, had quit on Tuesday.
The senator tweeted and deleted the fake letter from his personal “basedmikelee” account, which staffers have confirmed that Lee operates directly.
“Powell’s out!” Lee tweeted, along with two siren emojis.
A scan of the image reveals that words in the Fed’s official seal are mispelled, indicating the letter’s inauthentic origins.
The Independent has reached out to the White House and Lee’s office for comment about the letter. Powell, for months, has been at odds with the president and MAGA right over lowering interest rates, a factor Donald Trump and others blame for slow economic growth. The Fed chair repeatedly declined to lower rates this year, citing a risk of inflation from Trump’s tariff agenda; his explanation further enraged the president.
Trump threatened to fire Powell earlier this year and spoke to lawmakers about the idea last week. The White House continues to deny that the president is considering firing Powell, whom he berated once again on Tuesday during an Oval Office event with the president of the Philippines.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments