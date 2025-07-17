Businesses are already passing the cost of tariffs onto consumers, Federal Reserve survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new survey by the Federal Reserve reveals President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are already costing consumers.

Businesses across the U.S. are reporting rising costs “related to tariffs,” particularly when it comes to buying raw materials, according to the report released Wednesday.

As a result, several businesses across different industries have “passed on at least a portion of cost increases to their consumers,” the report said.

Some business owners have held off on price hikes because consumers are growing more sensitive but, as a result, they’re suffering lower profits, according to the report.

The Federal Reserve acts as the country’s central bank with responsibilities that include setting interest rates and regulating markets. Eight times a year, the Fed surveys economic conditions in the U.S.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s tariffs are already costing consumers, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve ( REUTERS )

Consumer prices across the country are expected to rise more rapidly by late summer, the Fed predicts.

The prices of imported goods “have actually fallen this year despite President Trump’s historic tariffs,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, citing a recent report from the Council of Economic Advisors.

“The Administration has consistently maintained that the cost of tariffs will be borne by foreign exporters who rely on access to the American economy, the world’s biggest and best consumer market,” Desai told The Independent.

These price hikes follow months of warnings from economists that Trump’s widespread tariffs would hurt American consumers.

The JPMorganChase Institute estimates that Trump’s tariffs could add $82.3 billion in total new costs to all mid-sized U.S. companies, according to a report released July 2. Their report found that retailers may pass these rising tariff costs on to their consumers.

The investment bank Goldman Sachs similarly projects that U.S. companies will pass on 60 percent of their tariff costs to consumers.

Trump implemented a flurry of tariffs on April 2, dubbed “Liberation Day”. This included a general 10 percent tariff on all goods exported to the U.S.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump displays a chart explaining his 'Liberation Day' tariffs on April 2. Trump and the White House have defended the tariffs even as experts warn they'll cost American consumers ( Getty Images )

Trump also implemented higher reciprocal tariffs against specific countries, but has since paused most of those levies until August 1 as his administration continues trade negotiations. However, some tariffs targeting China and specific goods are still in effect, such as a 25 percent tariff on many cars and a 17 percent tariff on tomatoes from Mexico.

Trump has threatened several countries with high tariffs as the negotiations continue. Last week, the Trump administration sent letters announcing tariffs effective August 1 against some the country’s closest allies, including Mexico, Canada, and the European Union.

As economists warn of rising costs, some of Trump’s voters are also skeptical of his economic policy. A June poll, by Politico and Public First, found that only half of Trump voters think his tariffs against Chinese goods will benefit the U.S.

Despite these concerns, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the president’s tariffs are “not inflationary,” and instead “are a source of massive revenue.”

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters on Thursday. She said Trump’s tariffs are ‘not inflationary’ and instead a ‘massive source of revenue’ ( REUTERS )

Trump has also feuded with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, arguing he didn’t move quickly enough to cut interest rates in recent weeks. Powell said earlier this month he would’ve cut interest rates if not for Trump’s tariffs.

Trump dubbed Powell “Mr. Too Late,” telling reporters Tuesday that “he's terrible." The president went on to poll some Republican lawmakers Tuesday on whether he should fire Powell, CBS News reports. He later confirmed he spoke with some legislators, but said Wednesday it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll move to fire Powell.