Former President Donald Trump hit out at “Jewish leaders” for a “lack of loyalty” to him in a post on Truth Social on Friday morning, saying “they should be ashamed of themselves”.

Posting a link to an article in The Gateway Pundit by Wayne Allyn Root, defending him from the outrage sparked by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Mr Trump thanked the author.

He wrote: “Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

In his article, Mr Root railed against former President Barack Obama and lauded Mr Trump.

“While president, Trump did more for the state of Israel and the Jewish people than anyone in history,” wrote Mr Root. “He risked his career and political standing to always support Israel, through thick and thin. In Israel, Trump is beloved. Israelis have named streets, train stations and soccer teams after Trump.”

He went on to blame the liberal media’s “love” of Mr Obama and hatred of Mr Trump for the current outrage over the latter’s dinner with West and Fuentes.

Mr Root described the pair respectively as a “celebrity acquaintance” and “a stranger”.

“The media, Democrats and the RINO establishment GOP are trying to destroy Trump over a brief dinner. With a stranger,” he writes, going on to claim “mentally disturbed” West set Mr Trump up for his own political ambitions and the story is “gaslighting”.

West, an acclaimed rapper now going by the name Ye who recently torpedoed his music career by launching into a string of bizarre antisemitic rants on social media, causing his commercial sponsors to desert him in droves, has previously sought out Mr Trump at Trump Tower in New York City and at the White House during his presidency on a whim.

Now plotting a hopelessly unlikely presidential run in 2024 – theoretically pitching him against Mr Trump – West again sought out the one-term president and former luxury real estate magnate, this time for advice on that project.

They sat down to dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday 22 November with another man in attendance, the notorious white nationalist and Holocaust-denier Mr Fuentes, whom Mr Trump has subsequently claimed not to have previously known or recognised.

Mr Fuentes is best known for his livestreams on which he rants about topics including supposed Jewish control of the global system, for picketing the annual Conservative Political Action Conference for being insufficiently extreme and for launching his own rival summit, where he has hosted Maga Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar.