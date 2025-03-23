Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump reveals who he thinks killed JFK after releasing assassination investigation files

Trump released approximately 80,000 documents pertaining to the investigation into Kennedy’s assassination

Ariana Baio
in New York
Sunday 23 March 2025 21:11 GMT
Comments
President Trump announces he will release 80,000 undetected files from the Kennedy assassination

President Donald Trump said he has “always” agreed with the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald killed former president John F. Kennedy but hinted the infamous assassin may have had help.

While aboard Air Force One over the weekend, Trump sat down with Clay Travis from OutKick, a conservative website part of the administration’s “new media” push, to discuss a wide breadth of topics, including the president’s conclusion about Kennedy’s assassination.

When asked if he believed Oswald was the one who killed Kennedy – a conclusion rebuked by some conspiracy theorists – Trump responded, “I do.”

“I do and I’ve always felt that,” the president said.

Former president John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald – but conspiracy theorists have floated many other ideas
Former president John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald – but conspiracy theorists have floated many other ideas (AP)

However, Trump left the door open for other theories asking, “Of course, was he helped?”

Some people believe Oswald received assistance from the U.S. government, the Mafia, the CIA, the Cuban government, the KBG or other powerful entities. Thus far, all evidence has shown Oswald acted alone.

The interview question arose because Trump directed his administration to release the remaining 80,000 documents as part of the government’s investigation into Kennedy’s assassination. Those documents were being withheld from the public due to their sensitive nature but Trump ordered his administration to release them all with no redactions.

Ultimately the documents did not reveal any groundbreaking new information about Kennedy’s assassination. However, it did unveil several people’s Social Security numbers.

President Donald Trump announced the Kennedy assassination files would be released one day before they became public. He has now said he believes Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy
President Donald Trump announced the Kennedy assassination files would be released one day before they became public. He has now said he believes Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy (REUTERS)

“I think the papers have turned out to be somewhat unspectacular and maybe that’s a good thing,” Trump told Travis.

The Kennedy assassination files are just one part of Trump’s efforts to declassify and release information around cases and events of public interest.

The president signed an executive order directing his administration to release information related to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the killing of Robert F. Kennedy, the September 11 attacks and more.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in