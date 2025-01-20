Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has pledged to release top secret files on some of the most notorious political assassinations in American history as soon as he takes office.

The president-elect, who will become the first US president since Grover Cleveland to return to the White House for a non-consecutive second term when he is inaugurated at the Capitol rotunda on Monday, made the promise to his supporters at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena on Sunday.

“In the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records related to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, his brother Robert F Kennedy, as well as Dr Martin Luther King Jr and other topics of great public interest,” Trump told the crowd in his final speech before becoming America’s 47th commander-in-chief, repeating a vow he made on the campaign trail last year.

During his first year in the Oval Office, Trump also released a batch of documents related to JFK’s slaying in Dallas, Texas, on November 22 1963.

But he ultimately bowed to pressure from the CIA and FBI not to go further, keeping a significant portion of the documents concerned under wraps, citing national security fears as the basis for his decision.

On Sunday Trump did not specify what files he intends to release this time around or go so far as to promise a blanket declassification.

The murders of some of the most consequential public figures of the 20th century in the 1960s have long attracted intense fascination and conspiracy theories, with JFK’s assassination in particular a fixation for many inclined to suspect that gunman Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

Trump himself has spread unfounded claims related to the killing of the 35th president, shot dead by sniper’s bullets as his motorcade passed through the southern city’s Dealey Plaza, suggesting – without evidence – as he sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 that Raphael Cruz, the father of his then-rival, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, had been involved in the alleged plot to assassinate Kennedy.

open image in gallery Donald Trump addresses his supporters at the ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena on January 19 2025 ( AP )

The documents released by Trump in October 2017 offered details on the way intelligence services operated at the time and included CIA cables and memos discussing visits by Oswald to the Soviet and Cuban embassies during a trip to Mexico City just weeks before he opened fire from the upper floors of the Texas School Book Depository.

At this point, only a few thousand of the millions of governmental records related to the first Kennedy assassination have yet to be published and those who have studied the records released thus far say that even if the remaining files are declassified, the public should not anticipate earth-shattering revelations.

“Anybody waiting for a smoking gun that’s going to turn this case upside down will be sorely disappointed,” said Gerald Posner, author of Case Closed, in November.

Posner’s book concludes that Oswald was solely responsible after all, just as the Warren Commission originally concluded.

He estimates that there are still about 3,000 to 4,000 documents in the collection that have not yet been fully released.

There are about 500 documents that have been completely withheld, according to Posner, and those include Oswald’s tax returns, as well as those of Jack Ruby, the nightclub owner who in turn killed Oswald.

open image in gallery John F Kennedy pictured moments before he was assassinated by a sniper’s bullets in Dallas, Texas, on November 22 1963 ( Dallas Morning News/Public Domain )

Those files, the US National Archives says on its website, were not subject to the 2017 disclosure requirement.

Of those documents, some are still completely redacted while others just have small redactions, like someone’s Social Security number.

The files on the 1968 killing of the dead man’s brother and possible successor Robert F Kennedy will be of particular interest to the latter’s son, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Trump’s nominee to be America’s next secretary of health and human services.

RFK Jr is no stranger to feverish speculation himself and has met with the man convicted of his father’s shooting, Sirhan Sirhan, in prison in the past in pursuit of the truth about that murder, saying that he believes multiple gunmen were really responsible.