JD Vance and Joe Rogan gush that Trump looks better now than he did in 2016

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

JD Vance sat down with Joe Rogan for an interview on his podcast, broadcast on Thursday, and soon both were gushing that Donald Trump looks better now than he did in 2016.

The bold claim came early on in the Republican vice presidential nominee’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience when the host asked him whether he had any doubts about becoming Trump’s running mate.

Rogan references the enormous change the role brings to a person’s life and the intense responsibility the job entails.

“Everybody’s watched presidents age radically, dramatically,” he said, adding: “Everyone but Trump.”

Vance responded: “Yeah, it’s kind of amazing.”

“Dude just didn’t age!” chuckled Rogan. “It’s so strange, it’s like it barely affected him.”

He continued: “Everyone else is like they’re getting radiation sickness… and he gets out of there and looks exactly the same.”

Trump at a press conference on January 11 2017, days before being sworn in ( AFP/Getty )

Slipping into a Trump impression, Rogan added: “Can’t wait to do it again.”

“It really is amazing,” said Vance. “One of the first times I spent a large amount of time with Trump was in 2021 and I was thinking about running for the Senate and I was down at Mar-a-Lago talking to him, and my initial reaction on seeing him was ‘Oh my god, you look really good. You actually look healthier now, than you did six years ago’.”

Trump puts his hand on his heart during a performance of the National Anthem at his golf course at Bedminster, New Jersey in July 2022. If re-elected he would become the oldest president in US history ( Icon Sportswire via Getty Images )

He continued: “Normally, presidents age very, very badly.”

Vance then spoke of his conversations with his wife Usha Vance about how their lives would change, noting that now they can’t go anywhere in contrast to maintaining some level of anonymity when he was just a Senator.

Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Rocky Mount Event Center, North Carolina. Photos appear to show him wearing heavy makeup at public events ( AP )

Trump was 70 when he became President of the United States in January 2017 and 74 when he left office in January 2021. If re-elected he would be the oldest-ever president at 78.

In an effort to combat age, photos of Trump show that he appears to rely more and more on heavy makeup at public appearances.

Trump at a campaign event in Green Bay, Wisconsin this week. He has refused to release medical reports, despite growing concerns over his physical and mental health ( Getty Images )

As recently as two weeks ago there were reports that he was “exhausted” by the campaign, having dropped out of several interviews.

With the election just days away, the former president has not released a recent medical report and there are concerns about his health and cognitive state.

Trump’s team have denied a leaked report from his campaign that he is canceling events because he is ‘exhausted’ ( Getty Images )

During campaign rallies in recent months, he has slurred and delivered “word-salad” remarks and on Wednesday appeared to struggle when opening a truck door.

Kamala Harris recently turned 60 and released a full health report.