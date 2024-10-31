Trump grapples with truck door in bizarre garbage stunt

Donald Trump missed the handle twice of a garbage truck before climbing aboard the vehicle ahead of a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (30 October).

The former president's stunt came after his rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday when a comedian called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage" and the Joe Biden's denial that he called supporters of the Mr Trump “garbage”.

Mr Biden stumbled over his words as he responded to the remarks made by Tony Hinchcliffe.