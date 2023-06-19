Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A petition has been launched in Australia calling for a ban on Donald Trump Jr from visiting the country for a right-wing event next month.

By Monday nearly 15,000 people had signed the Change.org petition protesting against the former president’s eldest son attending the “Turning Point Australia” event.

The group is affiliated with right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk’s “Turning Point USA”, which aims to reach the next generation of conservatives.

Nigel Farage is expected to join Mr Trump on his trip.

“Donald Trump Junior is a far-right agitator who spreads bigotry wherever he goes,” Omar Hassan of the Campaign Against Racism & Fascism said in a statement.

“His visit is likely to be a magnet for far-right and neo-Nazi groups across Melbourne, so we will be there in numbers to send the message that people here reject and despise everything they stand for.”

And he added: “Trump Jr is a prominent far-right spokesperson, famous for his aggressive racist and transphobic campaigning.

“He was an instrumental part of his father’s 2016 presidential run, and has since been part of attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the violence on January 6. We’re protesting him to stand against white supremacy, transphobia, and misogyny.”

Activists say that if Mr Trump is allowed into Australia a protest will take place on 11 July at the State Library of Victoria.