Donald Trump praised his wife Melania Trump‘s “amazing” attitude in an interview two days before his federal arraignment - which the former first lady is not attending.

The former president was asked about his wife on the WABC radio programme of longtime Republican operative Roger Stone on Sunday.

“A lot of people texted me about this and emailed me in preparation for the show. People want to know how she's doing, how she feels about your 2024 campaign to regain the White House, and how she's holding up during these outrageous, unfair politically motivated attacks on you,” Mr Stone said.

“She's a terrific person. She's a very beautiful person,” Mr Trump said. “As you know, she made a tremendous amount of money when she was very successful as a model.”

“And in a very low-key way, she doesn't care that much. She's got an attitude that's amazing. She's got a tremendous heart,” he said. “But she takes things for what they are and she's just a very confident person. She doesn't need things like some people, they're always pushing themselves out there – she's the opposite.”

“How does she take it? She’s hurt when the family’s hurt,” Mr Trump added.

Mr Trump claimed that there was a lot of support for the former first lady during his speeches to Republicans in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday.

“I noticed signs all over the room: ‘We love our first lady, we love our first lady.’ Pictures of Melania all over the place,” he told Mr Stone. “People love her. They love the fact that she does not push herself out there. And she’s respected by everybody.”

Ms Trump appears to be set to not be present in Florida for her husband’s indictment on Tuesday.

On Monday, she was spotted running errands in New York, according to the Daily Mail.

Both Mr Trump’s wife and his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump have remained silent on the former president’s most recent legal woes.

Five days have passed since the indictment was issued and Ms Trump, who served as a senior advisor in her father’s administration alongside her husband Jared Kushner, posted about her daughter’s bat mitzvah on Monday night, less than a day before Mr Trump’s court appearance.

Ms Trump posted 10 images on Instagram showing all of Mr Trump’s adult children present, including Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric, and Don Jr. But their father didn’t appear to be there.

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude,” Ms Trump wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

“From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life.”