Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Former president has made multiple contradictory claims about the documents found at his residence without explaining why he took them there
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ following Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.
Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.
In this morning’s multi-post rant about the seizure of classified government materials from his home at Mar-a-Lago, he also decried the fact that the “weaponised” FBI has not raided the Bidens and complained that the US is falling apart. ”This is a Country that’s unfair and broken,” he wrote. “We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!”
Members of the 6 January select committee have condemned Mr Trump’s Pennsylvania rally this weekend, at which two guests defending the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 – including a convicted neo-Nazi.
Trump says US ‘rapidly becoming a Third World Nation’
Donald Trump declared that the US was becoming a “Third World Nation” on Monday as Americans celebrated the Labor Day holiday and the ex-president stewed over an ongoing criminal investigation into his handling of classified materials.
John Bowden reports.
Trump claims the US ‘is rapidly becoming a Third World Nation’
Former president goes on unhinged Truth Social rant amid FBI raid scrutiny
Trump once tried to pay lawyer with deed to a horse, book claims
A new book that investigates the power wielded by top US law firms contains a rather interesting anecdote about former President Donald Trump from long before he took office.
John Bowden has the story.
Donald Trump once tried to pay lawyer with deed to a horse, new book claims
Revelation is part of new book exposing top law firms
Red wave crashing?
The possibility of a great red wave still looms.
But as the 2022 midterm elections enter their final two-month sprint, leading Republicans concede that their party’s advantage may be slipping even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history this fall.
The political landscape, while still in flux, follows a string of President Joe Biden‘s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump‘s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds like Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania struggle to broaden their appeal. But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s stunning decision in June to end abortion protections, which triggered a swift backlash even in the reddest of red states.
Read more:
Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins
The great red wave is looming
Viral video compares crowd size at Trump and Biden Pennsylvania events
Donald Trump and his supporters are famously obsessed with crowd size, and a video has gone viral comparing the audiences between recent rallies Mr Trump and Joe Biden held in Pennsylvania this week.
“Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania this week,” reporter Benny Johnson, of conservative TV network Newsmax, wrote on Twitter in a post sharing the clip. “Here is what they looked like back to back. Incredible.”
The video, which has been viewed roughly 2.3m times, shows a packed house at Mr Trump’s rally in a stadium on Saturday, compared to a more modest crowd at the president’s speech on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Viral video compares crowd size at Trump and Biden midterm events in Pennsylvania
Both leaders were in Pennsylvania this week ahead of midterms
Jamie Raskin says he wants Ginni Thomas to testify
A member of the January 6 committee said on Sunday that he believes the wife of a Supreme Court justice, who assisted in the campaigns to overturn election results in two states, has “relevant” testimony that his fellow lawmakers would like to hear.
But he stopped short of indicating that the panel would issue a subpoena targeting Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, as the panel has done for numerous allies of former President Donald Trump.
Congressman Jamie Raskin made the comments Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.
Jan 6 committee member Jamie Raskin says he wants Ginni Thomas to testify
Emails reveal that Clarence Thomas’s wife was involved in attempts to overturn results in two states
What we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
The Independent’s Eric Garcia headed to Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre and to a Democratic event in Scranton. This is what he’s learned.
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in PA about the midterms
The Independent’s Eric Garcia headed to Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre and to a Democratic event in Scranton. This is what he’s learned.
Analysis: Donald Trump picked a fight with the National Archives. It may be the end of him
Many years from now, when the history books about the Trump era are written, they may yet note that his downfall came not at the hands of his political rivals, the Deep State, or even the voting public. The end, when it finally came, began when he picked a fight with an archivist.
The archivists of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) are no ordinary librarians, to be sure; they are the keepers of the presidential records — every memo, letter, gift and executive order that passes across a president’s desk. They painstakingly document and store all of those records on behalf of the general public, to whom those items belong.
But few of them could have imagined that they would be thrust into the spotlight in the way they have in recent weeks after their role in the series of events that led to an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago was revealed.
Richard Hall reports.
Trump is learning an important lesson the hard way: Don’t mess with librarians
The National Archives is responsible for collecting, cataloguing and storing all federal government records. It takes its job very seriously, reports Richard Hall
Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans
Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.
But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.
“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to a rapturous crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena, which was met with echoing boos. “They’re trying to silence me and, more importantly, they are trying to silence you.”
Eric Garcia reports on this past weekend’s rally.
Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid gathers diehard fans
“There was no reason to go into that man’s house, into his wife’s bedroom,” one supporter tells Eric Garcia
Trump’s medical records and accounts uncovered in Mar-a-Lago search
Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.
FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts
In two instances, materials that should have been identified as privileged ended up with prosecutors, Judge Aileen Cannon notes
Writer debunks Doug Mastriano’s excessive 9/11 claims about ‘champion’ Trump
A writer went viral debunking claims about Donald Trump and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday after the Republican running for governor in Pennsylvania credited Mr Trump as being a “champion” of New York and the United States in the immediate aftermath.
John Bowden reports.
Writer debunks Doug Mastriano’s excessive 9/11 claims about Trump the ‘champion’
Mastriano is also a top supporter of Trump’s 2020 election fraud conspiracies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies