Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' following Mar-a-Lago raid

Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.

Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.

In this morning’s multi-post rant about the seizure of classified government materials from his home at Mar-a-Lago, he also decried the fact that the “weaponised” FBI has not raided the Bidens and complained that the US is falling apart. ”This is a Country that’s unfair and broken,” he wrote. “We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!”

Members of the 6 January select committee have condemned Mr Trump’s Pennsylvania rally this weekend, at which two guests defending the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 – including a convicted neo-Nazi.