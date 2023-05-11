Trump calls CNN moderator ‘nasty person’ in tense exchange over classified documents
‘You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell ya,’ Mr Trump says as GOP crowd cheers
Former President Donald Trump called Kaitlin Collins a “nasty person” during a tense exchange over classified documents during CNN’s New Hampshire town hall.
During a back-and-forth over Mr Trump retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Mr Trump and Ms Collins spoke over each other for several moments.
“Do you mind?” Mr Trump said.
“I would like for you to answer the question. That’s why I asked it,” Ms Collins said.
“You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell ya,” Mr Trump said, which elicited applause from the GOP-leaning audience.
“It’s very simple. I was negotiating and I was talking to Nara (National Archives and Records Administration).”
More follows ...
